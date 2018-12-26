Walmart Santa Arrested When His Two Missing Children Were Found Buried On His Property

Georgia man Elwyn Crocker Sr. was one of four people arrested last week after law enforcement officials discovered the bodies of his two children buried in his backyard in the small farming town of Guyton.

As reported by People, the two bodies found on Thursday belonged to Elwyn Crocker Jr., who was last seen in November of 2016, and Mary Crocker, who disappeared in October. A statement from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Thursday noted that authorities acted on the matter after receiving a tip that Mary was “missing and feared dead.” Both children were 14 years old at the time of their disappearance, and neither was officially reported missing. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Crocker Sr. initially told investigators that Mary was with her mother in South Carolina.

“I’ve been doing this 41 years, and a while ago I almost broke down in tears,” Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie remarked, as quoted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“It’s that bad. I cannot understand how you do children like this. It’s horrible.”

Speaking to People, Effingham County Coroner David Exley said that Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr.’s cause of death has yet to be determined — but that Elwyn Jr. was believed to have been dead for about two years.

After authorities determined that the children’s family members had provided “conflicting information,” four adults were arrested — including Elwyn Crocker Sr., who had previously worked as a Santa Claus at a Walmart in the town of Rincon. He was charged with concealing the death of another, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

The three other individuals arrested — Crocker Sr.’s wife, 33-year-old Candice Crocker, Candice’s mother, 50-year-old Kim Wright, and Wright’s boyfriend, 55-year-old Roy Anthony Prater — are also facing the same accusations. Prater was additionally charged with possession of a scheduled or controlled substance, People added.

At the time of writing, none of the accused have pleaded to their charges, and it isn’t clear whether the suspects have retained lawyers. Crocker Sr.’s third child, who has special needs, was found alive — and is now in the custody of authorities.

Per People, the exact circumstances of Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr.’s deaths are still unknown. A neighbor commented that Mary did not open up to her peers at school about what happened to her at home, even if they had an inkling that “stuff was wrong” with her hands.

“[Mary’s hands were red] from being out in the yard out there most of the time working, doing stuff from the time she got off that bus until they would go in at night,” Gary Bennett told CBS affiliate WTOC.

“Then she would go to school and kids would see her and ask what was wrong and she wouldn’t ever say anything. She wouldn’t open up to anybody.”

Another neighbor, Derek Hall, told WTOC that the Crocker children often came to his house for Halloween trick-or-treating, but also that he never got to meet their parents.

Commenting further on the case, McDuffie was quoted by WTOC as saying that there was a chance the deaths could have been prevented if the Crockers’ neighbors felt “comfortable enough” to call 911 and relate their suspicions.