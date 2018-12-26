Khloe Kardashian Twins With Baby True As They Celebrate Christmas Without Tristan Thompson

The couple has been on the rocks since cheating allegations emerged shortly before Kardashian gave birth to baby True.

It was a very merry Christmas for Khloe Kardashian. The reality star made sure to keep Instagram up to date on the variety of holiday fun and exciting events she attended during the season. It all culminated with her rocking a twin look with her daughter, baby True. Yet, her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was nowhere to be seen.

On Wednesday, according to People, Kardashian shared numerous photos of herself as well as 8-month-old True having a rocking time at older sister Kim Kardashian West’s Christmas Eve party. It looked like a seriously fun affair for everyone involved — and all the Kardashian sisters showed up sporting seriously glam looks.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson rocked matching Monica Ivena outfits in all white. True wore a tiny head wrap, while mom Khloe let her long blonde locks flow loosely around her face. But besides that small difference, the two twinned hard, both wearing white flowing tulle skirts and long white-sleeved tops decorated in silver snowflakes (although Kardashian did opt for a crop top in her outfit).

The series of photos features Kardashian posing with her recently-blonde mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Kourtney, and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as assorted friends. In one photo, Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both show off their twinning styles alongside their young daughters, each matching their baby perfectly.

But one person was very absent from all the photos: True’s father Tristan Thompson. The basketball star was forced to skip out on many of the holiday festivities due to scheduled games, including one on December 23 in Cleveland and another December 26 in Memphis.

Despite having to miss out on the festivities, according to sources, Thompson made sure his young daughter still got her presents in on time. He sent the 8-month-old a pair of black Air Max 90s, as well as two pairs of Air Force 1s in pink and white.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the reality star and her boyfriend. Days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, it was revealed that Thompson had been unfaithful. The couple has tried hard to make it work between them for the sake of their child, but Kardashian has admitted on more than one occasion that things have not always been easy.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public. Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice,” she said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Even the nurses and the doctors — everyone kind of like, looking sideways at the whole situation. That’s hard, and it’s humiliating.”