Some think the Canadian beauty should stick to tennis to improve her standings.

Internationally known women’s tennis player Eugenie (Genie) Bouchard has been ranked as high as number five in the world, but she also has a huge social media following on Instagram, and new fans after posing for the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue in 2018 in a bikini. But now it seems like many of her purely tennis fans are disturbed by her increasingly cheeky posts and are slamming her online, threatening to “unfollow” her.

But as we all know, on social media there isn’t just one side of an argument and Genie Bouchard’s Instagram followers are clapping back. Bouchard has posted a variety of photos which show off her tanned and toned body, but sometimes she adds a spicy message which seems to irk some.

On a recent trip to Hawaii to play tennis, Bouchard posted a photo at the airport with two beautiful floral leis around her neck.

“Just got lei’d (twice).”

While many people expressed their love for the tennis player, sending her emojis of their own and suggesting that she is “punny,” others were not amused.

“Get a win for once,” said an Instagram user.

“She just did you troll,” replied another, and the responses just got uglier from there.

But things didn’t stop there as Bouchard posted Christmas photos on the beach with friends featuring a Santa head. That set off another Instagram follower who told the tennis player that he was drawing the line here, despite the fact that she was winning in the Hawaii tournament.

“That’s it you’re getting the unfollow. Too low on the rankings of IG thots. Too much clowning around on social media. Way too low on the tennis WTA rankings. We’re gonna need a semi-final berth in a 2019 major if you want me back.”

Some fans goaded the man, asking others if they think the leggy beauty will recover from his rejection, while others asked him if these nasty tactics ever work for him.

“@davepodlofsky does ‘negging’ still actually work to pick up girls these days? I haven’t seen that concept used since 2004.”

As Bouchard is originally from Quebec, some of her defenders responded in French, calling the man a cretin, which translates perfectly.

Most fans posted messages to say that when Bouchard is not working, she’s entitled to do whatever she wants to do, especially during the holidays.

In another recent Instagram photo, reported on by the Inquisitr, Genie posted a photo from an “Ugly Christmas Sweater Party” in which she wore a pullover which read “Santa’s Favorite Ho!”

The pic was taken at the home of tennis great Ivan Lendl’s daughter, Nikola, and so Bouchard tagged her and gave her a sweet shout-out.

“Ugly Christmas Sweater Party!!! *except host over here pulled a fast one on us and decided to look cute.”

It’s safe to say that Bouchard’s fans outweigh the haters but in nearly every Instagram post, there is someone trolling the professional tennis player.