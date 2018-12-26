Demi Lovato Reportedly Heartbroken That She Wasn’t Invited To Nick Jonas’ Wedding, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas go all the way back to their days as young Disney Channel stars, but a source close to Lovato revealed that the singer was left off of the guest list for the wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The lavish wedding — which was spread out over five days in Jodhpur, India — was attended by several a-list celebs and friends of the couple. Just one month after Lovato left rehab after her July overdose, the singer was reportedly feeling jilted by her former pal for being left out of the festivities.

“Demi was upset. It broke her heart,” a source close to the “Sober” singer revealed to Us Weekly.

After her widely publicized overdose — and subsequent check-in to a California rehab — Jonas, 26, tweeted out some support for his former friend. He wrote that Lovato is a fighter, and that everyone is praying for her.

“Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter,” the “Jealous” singer said. Currently, Lovato is not following Jonas on his social media accounts, but it’s unclear if she hit the delete button before — or after — the wedding shun.

Recently, Lovato spent the holidays with her family, the Huffington Post reported. The singer shared several snaps to her Instagram Story, showing off a beautifully decorated tree and a pile of perfectly wrapped gifts. She also shared a pic of herself snuggled up with an adorable pooch, in which she rocked a comfy pair of Christmas pajamas and a Santa hat. She sent out a Merry Christmas message to her 70.8 million followers, spreading some holiday cheer and letting them know that she loves them all.

The “Confident” singer recently clapped back at her haters on Twitter, ones who felt that they needed an explanation of the star’s life post rehab. She also took a jab at the tabloids for making up stories about her, and let her fans know that she would open up about her experiences when she felt ready.

“People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today. But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal,” Lovato tweeted.