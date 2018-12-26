Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals Prospect, Pays Parents’ Debt For Christmas

He hasn’t played his first game in the major leagues yet, but Kansas City Royals prospect Brady Singer has already spent a large chunk of the $4,247,500 signing bonus he received for inking a deal with the baseball team. As a Christmas gift, he paid off all of his parents’ debt so they won’t have to worry about money any longer and can enjoy their lives.

The 22-year-old pitcher wrote a heartfelt letter to his parents explaining his present. His mother Jacquelyn — wearing a cheery white, red, and green holiday shirt with trees and reindeer — opened up the red envelope on Christmas morning before they even ate the freshly baked biscuits sitting on the table in front of them and read it to his father Brett. The emotional moment where they learned what was happening was all captured on a video that Singer shared on social media.

The letter started off with the Florida native thanking his mother and father for helping him achieve his dreams. He also stated his appreciation for them taking time off of work and spending “every dime [they] made just to put a smile on [his] face.”

“There’s no way I could have done all of this by myself,” Singer wrote in the note, as read by his mom in the clip posted on Twitter on December 25.

“I will always remember traveling around for baseball trying to cheaply eat and save money, but I never could because you always wanted me to have the best stuff to help me pursue my dreams. The money you both spent on traveling, gear, hotel, food, and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you. But there is something I want to give to you.”

At that moment in the video, Jacquelyn stops reading out loud and glances over the rest of the letter quietly. She then looks at her husband and places her hand on his lap.

“I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I’ve paid off all your debt as well,” continued the baseball player’s note.

“Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on traveling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves. Because you deserve the very best, I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you. Your giving hearts helped to shape my entire dream into a reality. I love you both more than you can ever imagine and will never forget what you both have done.”

The video cuts off at this point, but one can imagine that the already emotional couple probably shed some tears and hugged one another, extremely proud of the young man they raised.

In less than 24 hours online, Singer’s Twitter video has been viewed more than 6.95 million times and has been re-tweeted more than 40,000 times.

According to the Kansas City Royals website, the 6-foot 5-inch right-handed pitcher is currently ranked the top prospect by MLB Pipeline. He was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 Draft out of the University of Florida, and his $4,247,500 signing bonus was a franchise record for a pitcher.

Earlier this year, Singer won the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given out annually to college baseball’s player of the year.