Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Celebrate Holiday Getaway As Couple Are ‘Beyond Happy’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent their Christmas swimming in paradise and enjoying each other’s company. The pop singer, who is reportedly very happily in love with Bloom, shared a blissful photo on social media of she and the actor during their holiday vacation.

The image, which appeared on Perry’s Instagram over the weekend, showed the 34-year-old pop star standing under a rainbow in a lagoon, smiling ear to ear next to her boyfriend and holding up peace signs. A gorgeous waterfall could be seen in the background.

“End of the rainbow kind of love,” Perry captioned the image, which prompted Bloom to reply with “Gold.”

A source told People that the couple is doing incredibly well and they are celebrating 2018 with this vacation.

“They seem beyond happy and very serious,” the source said. “They will spend part of the holidays together and some days apart as well. They have a trip planned to celebrate New Years’ together.”

The source also noted how well Perry is fitting in with Bloom’s family, especially the actor’s 7-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Katy is amazing with Orlando’s son. She is very involved in his life. It makes Orlando very happy,” they said.

Perry and Bloom celebrated the holiday in the days leading up to their getaway as well. The “Swish Swish” singer shared a selfie on Monday on her Instagram Stories with Bloom at Fa La Land, a pop-up Christmas museum in Los Angeles. Bloom and Perry posed in front of several rows of smiling elves on shelves.

Earlier this year, the American Idol judge shared with Entertainment Tonight that she would spend the holidays with Bloom and her family, as family is incredibly important to her.

“The holidays mean family,” Perry said in an interview. “They mean coziness, and everybody having that feeling of togetherness. And cooking and eating and taking lots of naps.”

Perry also noted that her secret to a happy relationship with Bloom is about balance.

“I think when you’re attracted to someone, it’s sort of like how opposites attract,” she said. “I’m looking for that balance and maybe he’s looking for [someone who is] a multi-tasker.”

Perry’s relationship with Bloom went public in 2016 when the two were seen together at a Golden Globes party. The couple did take a brief break in February 2017, but they were back together by April and are now very serious. A source even mentioned in October this year that Bloom is “ready to settle down” with Perry.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future. Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!” the source revealed.