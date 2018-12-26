‘Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham Share Baby Update Just Days Ahead Of Hawaiian Wedding

Last Christmas, Bachelor lovebirds Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham were in a very different place in their lives compared to where they are this holiday. Filming had wrapped a few weeks earlier at this point last year, but he had proposed to Becca Kufrin, not Lauren. Not long after that Luyendyk turned everything upside down and this year, Arie and Lauren are expecting a baby and getting married in a couple of weeks. In the midst of all of this excitement, she just shared a sweet baby update that Bachelor fans won’t want to miss.

Per Inquisitr, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham first shared their big pregnancy news about six weeks ago. In her latest update to the couple’s “Baby Luyendyk” Instagram page, Lauren noted that she is now 17 weeks pregnant. The Bachelor star was celebrating Christmas with her parents and her fiance in Virginia and she showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous red dress.

Burnham wrote the post on the baby’s Instagram page from the viewpoint of the baby and noted that Lauren had just felt the first kick from the baby. The Bachelor stars have nearly 100,000 likes on this baby update page and fans seem to be enjoying the weekly baby bump posts.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Arie and Lauren decided not to waste any time in tying the knot. They may not have gotten engaged until last spring when they publicly revealed their reunion, but they set a wedding date shortly after their public engagement.

Lauren and Arie will get married in Hawaii on January 12 and they’ve set up a gorgeous spot for the nuptials. Back when the Bachelor stars were opening up about their life together and their wedding plans, they also noted that they were already thinking about building a family. Luyendyk and Burnham said they thought that four children would be ideal for them, and now it’s clear that they’re wasting no time in starting that process.

Some Bachelor fans had their doubts that Arie and Lauren’s relationship would last, given how chaotic their season was at the end. However, Luyendyk and Burnham certainly seem to be proving their skeptics wrong.

The Bachelor couple looks radiant and happy in the Christmas post she shared on her Instagram and their supporters will be anxious to see wedding pictures when they become available in January. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham may have left viewers shaken with their reunion and quick, big life changes, but it certainly appears that Arie and Lauren are thrilled with how things have progressed and their fans are thrilled for them.