Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Head To Sunny Argentina For The Holidays

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were spotted arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Christmas day, as Just Jared reported. The couple, who have been dating since last spring, are said to be heading to the Perito Moreno glacier at Calafate.

The duo looked casual for their traveling adventures. Jost wore a white tee shirt and a navy baseball cap, which he paired with a pair of comfy sweats. Johansson also rocked a baseball cap with the New York Yankees logo on it, as well as an olive green jumpsuit. The Avengers: Infinity War actress gave her look a festive vibe by pairing the green frock with red Converse sneakers.

Johansson and the Saturday Night Live comedian have been said to have a casual relationship. They have made several public appearances, including an annual date to the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City, as E! News reported. In their most recent jaunt to the gala, Johansson made waves by wearing a black and white art deco style bauble on her ring finger.

Though no formal announcement of an engagement or wedding has been revealed, Johansson — who was previously wed to actor Ryan Reynolds as well as Romain Dauriac — opened up to Playboy about her vision of monogamy, and what it means to the actress.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond,” she revealed, as E! reported.

On Jost’s end, the Weekend Update host revealed that his feelings for Johansson are pretty strong. A source told Us Weekly that Jost would be happy to wed Johansson, and that he loves to take her out and show her off. In their public outings together, Jost has been very protective of the Iron Man 2 actress, and was spotted shielding her from the rain — and from photographers eager to catch a snap of the couple.

“She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here. She’s pretty cool. It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome… I’m very happy. I feel very lucky,” Jost gushed before his 2017 Emmy hosting gig, according to Us Weekly.