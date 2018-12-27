Romee Strijd Flaunts Derriere In Super Tight Leggings & Wears An ‘I’ve Been Naughty’ Sweater On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd shared her holiday cheer with fans on Instagram by posting a photo of her new sweater. She also flaunted her derriere in super tight black leggings, as her back faced the camera and she looked over her left shoulder. Romee also sported a red Christmas sweater that read, “I’ve Been Naughty” on the back. The model wore her hair down, and the backdrop included a Christmas tree and a black-and-white pouf. She captioned the post, “Dear Santa…” Fans left her comments like “Lol you’re the cutest!” and “brilliant!”

The model shared several Instagram Stories of her Christmas celebrations, including her playing with a cute baby and posing in a car with her boyfriend. She also shared photos of an incredible meal at a restaurant, which wrapped up with a crepe dessert.

Yesterday, Strijd posted a picture of herself with “coffee and ready to celebrate xmass” while wearing a chic black jacket over a black shirt. She cinched the waist with a black belt with a sparkle-studded buckle that popped against her dark outfit. The model was at a coffee shop and held two to-go coffee cups in her hands. She wore her hair up in a high bun and accessorized with drop earrings.

The VS model is obviously in great shape, and she previously disclosed to Vogue Australia how she maintains her physique.

“I love to switch it up. A mix of weight training to make me feel strong, a lot of walking to make me feel good, and pilates to stretch when I feel too sore after weight training. I also love wearing workout pants and sport bras from Victoria Sport because they are comfortable and you can wear them for any type of exercise.”

And Strijd even shared advice from her mom, which is that “My mum is a hairdresser, so she always tells me to take care of my hair and treat it well. I do put Kérastase Paris Aura Botanica Concentré Essentiel in the ends of my hair and like to use Oribe Swept up volume powder spray in my roots.”

It’s been a busy year for Romee, as she represented Victoria’s Secret in ad campaigns and made a statement during the annual fashion show. Throughout it all, she’s been sharing cute photos with her boyfriend Lauren, the most recent of which was posted a couple of days ago. Although they’ve yet to become engaged, the two have been in a long-term relationship for years.