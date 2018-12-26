Netflix Responds Hilariously To Users Who Can’t Find ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ On The Service

On Monday, Marvel fans got a wonderful gift from Netflix — the streaming service announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be available to stream beginning at midnight on Christmas. But at 12:01 a.m., when fans were logging in to watch it, many of them were unable to find the film.

The result was hundreds of users taking to Twitter to complain that Netflix was trolling them with the promise of the Marvel epic, with many of them tagging Netflix in their posts to share their irritation at not being able to find it. As reported by Comic Book, Netflix responded to the flurry of tweets on Tuesday night with a hilarious suggestion for fans.

For some users, the film was simply not showing in the library, but some users figured out that searching for the film made it suddenly appear. Of course, a few good Samaritans took to Twitter to share this piece of advice with their fellow Marvel fans. But there were others for whom the film was not showing up at all — even after specifically using the search function to find it.

Netflix took to the social media site with a pair of tweets to clear up the mess, and offered an explanation as to why some users couldn’t locate the movie at all.

Sorry non-US pals, this is Netflix USA in particular. Don’t want anyone to feel snapped. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 25, 2018

Once again, those outside of the U.S. have been excluded from this release. Said audiences will have to wait a while longer before bearing the nearly three hours of high-tension torture inflicted upon them by Thanos and the Russo brothers.

Netflix didn’t stop there, taking to Twitter to offer up a further suggestion for U.S. users who were having a hard time finding the film.

“Also if you are in the US and don’t see it, try searching or logging out and logging back in. Or praying to Thanos to forgive you? One of those ought to work,” they wrote on the social media site.

Many users did say that they had to search for the film multiple times before it showed up in their libraries — leaving many wondering if Netflix had been trying to ruin their Christmas with a fake announcement.

There are other Marvel films available on Netflix while you continue to hit that refresh button, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther.

Because Disney is launching their own streaming service, Disney+, all of the Marvel films will be removed from Netflix in the not-too-distant future, anyway. From the release of Captain Marvel in March, all Avengers-related movies will head straight to Disney+.