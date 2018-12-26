Paris Hilton Poses Topless In Santa Hat & Jeans On Instagram

Paris Hilton posed topless for a Christmas message on Instagram, and fans loved the post. She wore a Santa hat and a pair of jeans, along with glittery belts that she wrapped around her midriff. Paris held a dog up to herself to censor her curves, and the dog wore an elf hat. The image had the words “Merry Christmas” on the right, and people commented, “Love it!” and “Queen diva as usual.” Others simply wished Hilton a merry Christmas.

She’s obviously been feeling the Christmas spirit, as her page is filled with holiday-themed posts. These include a photo of her sitting on Santa’s lap as a young girl, plus an ad for her 24th fragrance. The ad featured Paris kneeling on a snowy ground as she wore a short dress and a ribbon in her hair. The backdrop was very festive, with a giant red ornament and snow.

Another holiday post featured Hilton in a Winter Wonderland, as she promoted her Platinum Rush perfume. She wore an all-white gown as she was Photoshopped into a white and surreal backdrop with deer, trees, and hot air balloons. Fans left comments like “This is everything!” and “Love this! So magical and beautiful.”

Hilton gave an interview last summer about her newest fragrance to People Magazine, where she talked about how it’s unique.

“I always get compliments every time I wear my fragrances, but with this one, every minute people are asking what I am wearing. It is so unique and different. I am so excited with the response and how much everyone loves it.”

Not to mention that Paris is very proud of her fragrance line, as she described how she has them displayed at her home.

“It has display cases that are all lit up. It looks like a store and has every single one of my products and perfume. And in my bathroom I have a beautiful antique boudoir that is filled with all of the bottles. I love that every bottle almost looks like a piece of art.”

In recent years, Hilton has been tapping into her entrepreneurial side and expanding on her business ventures. In addition to fragrances, she sells shoes, handbags, and T-shirts. The price points for shoes are about $125 and under, while shirts are usually $28 and under. Paris’ online store also features beauty lashes and nails. The shirts say things like “I Partied With Paris Hilton” and “Huge.”