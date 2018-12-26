‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, December 24: Maya Gives Her Blessing, Taylor Bears The Consequences

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, December 24, states that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) were still having lunch at Il Giardino. Taylor was still sharing way too much information with someone she knew very little about. She had just told Reese that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was considering adoption so that Kelly could have a sister to grow up with.

Reese Learns Of Taylor’s Wealth

Reese informed Taylor that adoption could cost Steffy $50,000 if she was seriously considering the process. Taylor said that she would gladly pay 10 times the amount to make Kelly happy, per She Knows Soaps. Reese seemed very pleased to find out that Taylor was a woman of financial means. Reese told Taylor that he wanted to spend more time with her after she told him that she wanted to give him a gift.

After they had dined together, Taylor exited the restaurant and left Reese to pay their lunch bill. Reese’s credit card was declined and so he had to pay the bill with cash. A man wearing a cap (Andrew Johnson) entered the restaurant, and Reese seemed shocked to see him. He hastily left Il Giardino in the opposite direction from the stranger.

Reese must keep his cool while trying to avoid a mysterious stranger at Il Giardino. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/mi3Ux15Ouw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 24, 2018

Maya Avant Gave Her Blessing On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) asked Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) an important question. The soon-to-be parents told Maya that they would also like to name their daughter Elizabeth and call her Beth for short. Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Maya and Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) daughter is called Elizabeth and that they call her Lizzy.

Maya gave them her blessing and said that their daughters would share a special connection because they would both be named after their great-grandmother. Liam was excited that the baby’s name had finally been decided.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Maya shares her news about Rick with Hope and Liam, who in turn ask Maya for a favor. pic.twitter.com/gu6QLp6BcJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 24, 2018

Taylor Hayes Bears The Consequences

Taylor and Steffy talked about Reese Buckingham. Steffy wanted her mother to take it slow, but Taylor told her that the doctor had already kissed her.

Steffy told her mother that she and Kelly would be spending Christmas together. Taylor deduced that Hope made Steffy choose if she wanted to spend Christmas with her mom or spend Christmas with Liam and the rest of the family. She burst into tears and declared that she should bear the consequence of shooting Bill. Steffy should not have to pay for her sins.

Taylor asked Steffy, “If you could ask for one thing for Christmas, you’d ask for?” and Steffy replied, “My family back.”

Taylor would not stand in the way of Steffy and Kelly’s Christmas.

Liam Longs For Kelly

Hope told Liam that she didn’t want to keep Liam from Kelly on Christmas. She just did not want Taylor around for the holiday. She hugged her husband because she realized that he felt torn. Later, Liam looked at a Christmas ornament meant for a baby’s first Christmas. He looked out the window at the full moon.

Back at the full moon, the full moon also held Steffy transfixed.