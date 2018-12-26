‘Teen Mom’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Christmas Amid Separation

See what Catelynn Lowell said about her husband after he gave her some very expensive gifts.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra celebrated Christmas together amid their separation on Tuesday.

Weeks after Baltierra was seen asking his wife for a separation during an episode of the eighth season of Teen Mom OG, Lowell took to her Instagram page to gush over her love for her husband — after he gifted her with a couple of very expensive gifts.

“I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife,” Lowell wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and Baltierra hugging one another as they celebrated the holiday.

“I’m truly blessed by you! I love you!” she added.

During their holiday celebrations, Lowell was given not one, but two pairs of Christian Louboutin heels.

“Yasssss!!! Thank you Hubby @tylerbaltierramtv you know me so well,” she wrote on a video clip of the pricey shoes.

Earlier this month — after confirming their separation publicly — Lowell faced tons of backlash, as did her husband.

In response to the backlash, Lowell shared a now-deleted statement with her fans and followers online.

“YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce!” Lowell wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, via E! News. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment! He was AMAZING and supported me the whole time!”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been sharing their relationship ups and downs with their fans and followers for the last several years, starting with a one-season run on 16 & Pregnant. In the years since, they’ve been seen on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

Although Lowell and Baltierra went through hard times with one another during filming on the eighth season of Teen Mom OG, they never intended to split from one another — and made it clear to their fans and followers that divorce was not in their future.

As Lowell and Baltierra continue to focus on their lives as individuals outside of their marriage, the couple is also preparing for the upcoming birth of their third child — a baby girl — next year. The couple confirmed they were having a baby months ago. The news came after welcoming daughter Carly — who they gave up for adoption in 2009 — and second child Novalee Reign, in 2015.

Lowell and Baltierra got married in August 2015, after spending over a decade together.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.