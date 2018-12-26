‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Nikki Leaves Her Family Stunned!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 27, bring a day filled with secrets, breakups, and absolute shocks. Ana reveals something big to Fen, Lola dumps Kyle, and Nikki surprises everyone.

Ana (Loren Lott) tells Fen (Zack Tinker) a secret, according to She Knows Soaps. Ana did Fen a solid — even after he rudely declined her original offer. Ana helped Fen record a new demo, and Devon (Bryton James) loved it. Devon was not happy about Ana going against his wishes — even though it worked out — and he didn’t allow Ana to act as producer on Fen’s contract.

Now, it seems that Ana trusts Fen enough to give him some secret details about something big. Hopefully, whatever it is, Ana does not end up somehow ruining Fen’s chances with Hamilton Winters Group — or her relationship with her brother.

Meanwhile, Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) romance with Lola (Sasha Calle) hits another roadblock. According to the Inquisitr, Lola dumps Kyle for Christmas after she finds out his gift of a designer handbag is worth thousands of dollars. It’s not like Kyle forgot to give her a gift, but for Lola, this gift signified the vast differences between herself and Kyle. Lola realized that by giving her a gift like that, Kyle absolutely does not understand anything about her. For her, that means there’s nothing left but to break up.

Of course, Kyle is stunned by what happens. Mealor recently talked about his character’s feelings about the unexpected breakup. He said, “Kyle’s confused. He’s thinking this is big enough to you to break up with me? It’s not like he forgot to get her a Christmas gift; he got her a very nice gift. Kyle likes to think of himself as very smart, but this is stumping him. Now it’s on him to figure out what this is all about.”

Although Kyle adores Lola, it appears she is scared to commit to somebody like Kyle right now. With Fen in the picture, there’s a possibility she’ll end up moving on before Kyle has the chance to win her back.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) stuns her family. Victor (Eric Braeden) returned to beg Nikki to stay with him on Christmas, and although she did not end up waking up, they still have hope. However, when Nikki goes missing, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) nearly lose their minds. How can a comatose patient walk out of the hospital? Either Nikki woke up, or somebody kidnapped her!