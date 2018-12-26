Emily Ratajkowski Is Teaching Lessons On Tinder

Emily Ratajkowski posts a video to Instagram showing men how to build successful Tinder profiles.

27-year-old model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is not generally someone you’d think of as ever using dating services such as Tinder. The model is currently at a good place in her own love life, having married her husband — 31-year-old actor Sebastian Bear-McClard — earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean that she can’t help others find love through the app by creating the best possible profiles. Ratajkowski posted a video on Wednesday announcing her partnership with Tinder. In the video, she sits down with Brandon — a man who needs a little help making the most of the app, according to Swipe Life.

The model is an ambassador for the dating app, and is using her expertise in the dating world to help men figure out the right ways to impress potential matches. “I’m here to maybe destroy your life or make it better,” she tells a worried looking Brandon prior to the swipe session. Taking a look at his profile, Ratajkowski criticizes the Tinder user for his bio and multiple sunglasses pictures that don’t provide much insight into his personality. She encourages him to use his profile to share information about his background, hobbies, and what he’s looking for romantically.

Brandon lets Ratajkowski take over his profile, even allowing her to direct message a few matches. “We’re going for quality not quantity,” she tells him as she swipes left on a handful of women’s profiles. Eventually she gives her approval to a young woman from Pepperdine University, one who lives nearby to Brandon. She helps him get a conversation started with her, much to the Tinder novice’s gratitude.

Prior to finding love with Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski opened up to Elle about her dating strategies. She mentioned that while she knew dating apps like Tinder may prove successful for some people, she prefers making connections through friends. “I like to meet people through mutual friends. I’m not really a Tinder person… Although I have a lot of friends that have met great people on Tinder, so whatever works. But it’s not for me.”

Ratajkowski also shared that her husband tried to impress her for two years before the pair got together. He proposed at Minetta Tavern in New York City, surprisingly without a ring. During his on-the-spot proposal, Bear-McClard took a paper clip and fashioned a ring from it — a gesture that Ratajkowski luckily found romantic. The paper clip was of course later replaced by the massive diamond that the model wears today.