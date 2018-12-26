Sara Sampaio Goes Completely Nude & Poses In Water On Instagram

Model Sara Sampaio went completely nude for a water-based shot, where she posed in a pool or water tank as she clutched the clear edge. Sara censored her curves with her left arm, as she accessorized with a gold necklace and wore her hair back in a ponytail. She sat with her body facing sideways to the camera, as she looked at the camera with a serious look on her face. She wore dark eye makeup and nude lipstick.

The Instagram post was captioned, “The modern mermaid.”

This image was shot by photographer Gilles Bensimon for Maxim.

Fans commented, “Stunning,” “Dope a**,” and “This is one of my favorite photos of all time.”

The model shared her festive spirit with fans on her personal Instagram by sharing a sweet photo of herself posing with her dad. The two of them wore matching Christmas sweaters, including a red one for Sara and a blue one for her dad. Her Instagram Stories also showed more of her Christmas celebrations, as she showed a toddler having fun with her new floor keyboard.

The model also recently shared magazine covers for Issue and PaperMagazine where she was featured on the cover. It certainly looks like Sampaio was plenty busy this year with various jobs all across the world.

And for fans who have wondered how Sara keeps her hair looking so fabulous all the time, she shared her secrets with Glamour Magazine.

“I take really good care of my hair, it’s like my baby. I hate going to bed with my hair dirty so I always wash it at night. I’m all about hair hydration so I use the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and then twice a week I’ll use the mask to deeply replenish the moisture.”

The model further elaborated on the Moroccanoil products. They feature argan oil, which is known to be full of antioxidants and fatty acids. Also, the products have linseed extract, which is packed with alpha-linolenic acid that keeps hair looking great.

“I sleep with my hair wet so I get that scruffy, bedhead look and then in the morning, I’ll puts some drops of the Moroccanoil Treatment in and I’m good to go. That’s without a doubt my desert island beauty product. If I have my Moroccanoil Treatment, I don’t need anything else.”

With that being said, fans are looking forward to seeing what 2019 has in store for Sara. If this past year was any indication, it’s likely she’ll have a packed schedule.