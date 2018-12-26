Jessica Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump In Adorable Christmas Day Snap

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share an adorable snap of herself and her family before heading to church for a holiday service. In the shot, Simpson stands next to her hubby Eric Johnson and her two children Maxwell and Ace.

Simpson wore a black dress with a festive, dark green velvet sweater over the frock. The flowing number showed off her growing baby bump, which the singer cradled during the pose. She completed the look with a pair of chunky, dark brown boots with red laces, giving off a fun holiday vibe. She wore her golden locks in loose curls that spilled over her shoulders and wore soft makeup that showed off her glowing features flawlessly.

Keeping with the holiday theme, Johnson wore a red plaid button-down shirt and kept his look casual with a pair of black slacks and dress shoes. He topped his look off with a pair of sunglasses. The kids looked adorable. Maxwell, 6, rocked a cheetah print dress which she accessorized with a brown fur vest and black tights. Ace, 5, looked dapper in a green-and-red plaid blazer and matching red sneakers.

Simpson has shared several sweet snaps throughout her pregnancy. Earlier this month, she shared a playful photo of herself in a Rudolph onesie, rocking the same Gucci boots she wore in her Christmas pic. She cuddled up next to Johnson, and they both placed their hands on her bump adoringly.

The singer and former reality star also shared a pic of herself and her creative team, who all rocked fun and festive eyewear for the candid shot. Simpson wore a black dress and her seemingly favorite brown Gucci booties, which retail for around $1,190. She gave a shoutout to the special ladies in her life, thanking them for all of their hard work. She kept her hand on her belly and smiled sweetly for the camera while flanked by her friends.

Simpson and Johnson are considering this third pregnancy to be very special. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that while the pregnancy was unexpected, they are over the moon with the arrival of their little girl, who, by the looks of it, should be due soon. Simpson and Johnson have yet to publicly reveal their due date.

“Jessica is doing great, she’s really enjoying her pregnancy. She didn’t really plan or expect to be pregnant a third time, so it all feels so special. And one of the best parts about it is that she gets to share the excitement with her kids, they’re old enough to understand and are fully invested. She says they ask her almost every day how much longer until the baby arrives. Maxwell is especially excited to be getting a baby sister, she was thrilled when they found out they were having a girl,” the source gushed.