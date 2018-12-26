‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Victoria And Billy Remember Delia

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, December 26, shows Genoa City indulging in memories of Christmases past as they struggle with the hardships that 2018 brought. Plus, Victor visits Nikki — and implores her to keep fighting.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) read some special holiday moments from her fans, and teared up during a few of them. She wrapped up her GC Buzz episode, and told viewers that each year they’d hold the toy drive in Hilary’s honor. Then, she shared Cassie’s snow globe — and urged viewers to spread love in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, at his penthouse, Devon (Bryton James) struggled with his grief at his first Christmas without Hilary. Both Ana (Loren Lott) and Nate (Brooks Darnell) tried to help him. Devon warned them that even though he participated in things, he wouldn’t forget that Hilary died. He did welcome their company nonetheless. Ana and Devon cooked together, and later Devon and Nate compared how they’re doing after losing their significant others. Devon told Nate that therapy had helped, and they even enjoyed some memories of both Hilary and Caroline.

While Katie and Johnny opened presents at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), she got a text from work. Billy (Jason Thompson) noted that working on Christmas sounded just like Victor (Eric Braeden). Instead, they all went ice skating, and when they returned, Katie yelled — “Best Christmas ever!” Later in the evening, Victoria and Billy remembered Delia, and what a fighter she had been. Victoria thanked Billy for being there for both her and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) this Christmas.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) reflected on how Dina (Marla Adams) could remember last year about helping him make an ornament when he was a child. She’d helped him spell Jacky with a “y” instead of an “ie.” Unfortunately, this year, Dina cannot even remember who Jack is — due to her declining health. They remembered other Christmases past, and then hugged. Dina fell asleep while Jack looked at his ornament.

In the hospital, at Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) bedside, Victor clasped her hand. He told Nikki that nothing else mattered — not J.T., not the police, nothing. All Victor wanted for Christmas was for Nikki to come back to him. He recalled how Nikki taught him how to love, and reminisced about their first Christmas together — when he gave her a lovely white fur coat.

Victor told Nikki, "I need you more than ever. I can't imagine the world without you. Come back to me, baby."