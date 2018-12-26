Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Show Off Photos From First Christmas As Married Couple

The newlyweds celebrated with their families in England.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appear to have enjoyed their very first Christmas as a married couple, People is reporting. The newlyweds both uploaded pictures of their holiday festivities on Instagram. Both sides of the family came together to celebrate in England — including Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra. Nick’s parents, Paul Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, Nick’s younger brother, Frankie Jonas, as well as Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, actress Sophie Turner, were also in attendance. Jonas noted in the caption for one of the photos — one which showed him and two of his brothers posing around a Christmas tree — that they were missing eldest Jonas brother, Kevin Jonas. Kevin remained in the United States with his wife Danielle, and their two daughters.

Chopra uploaded a photo of the blended family sitting around a decorated dinner table. The whole family raised their wine glasses to the camera. The group spent their holiday touring London together. Jonas and Chopra have both stated how important their family is to them. So important, in fact, that they had two wedding ceremonies to honor the traditions and background of both families.

The two first wed in a Western ceremony on December 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The palace is in Chopra’s home country of India. The bride wore a white wedding gown custom-designed by Ralph Lauren. The groom, groomsmen, and bridesmaids also wore Ralph Lauren, and Jonas’s father officiated. The next day, the couple had a traditional Indian ceremony and wore extravagant customary garb.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra said of their two ceremonies. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us.”

The two went on to have a quick honeymoon in Oman — and walked the red carpet for the first time as a married couple at Bumble’s launch party in New Delhi. They then took a quick trip back to the United States to visit with family in New York City, before returning to India for their second and third wedding receptions. The jet-setters appear to be loving married life, and have been uploading plenty of sweet photos to social media. Their families also seem to be having a good time at the various events held in the lovebirds’ honor. While Jonas and Chopra only became engaged this July, Chopra referred to her nuptials with Jonas as “the best decision of [her] life.”