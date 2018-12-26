Remy Ma Gives Fans First Glimpse Of Her Newborn Daughter With Papoose

It’s been two weeks since Remy Ma and Papoose welcomed their first child together and now their sharing a glimpse of her with the world. According to Hollywood Life, the “Money Showers” rapper took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a beautiful photo of her daughter with fans.

The photo captured Remy Ma, who was hospitalized again following a post-pregnancy health scare, holding her baby girl. With the photo, she included a caption thanking her husband for the priceless Christmas gift they’ve shared.

“Best Christmas present ever,” the new mom captioned the candid photo. “Thank you @papoosepapoose.”

As expected, tons of Remy Ma’s fans have taken to social media to congratulate her and Papoose on the birth of their daughter. The beautiful photo has gone viral in a short period of time. In addition to the congratulatory posts and the well-wishes, many fans have also expressed concerns about Remy Ma’s health. Last year, she suffered a miscarriage but was able to have a successful pregnancy this time. However, the complications arose after she gave birth.

Remy Ma’s Christmas photo follows a string of reports about her post-pregnancy complications. According to a previous report released by TMZ, Remy Ma was rushed back to the hospital just days after giving birth to their daughter. It has been reported that on Tuesday, December 18, Remy Ma – who gave birth naturally at the age of 38 – suffered excessive bleeding that reportedly led to emergency surgery. During the operation, Remy Ma reportedly received blood transfusions. Reports have also confirmed the surgery was a success. At the time, Remy Ma was expected to be re-released from the hospital a few days after the surgery.

Prior to Remy Ma being rushed back to the hospital, Papoose shared a few details about the labor. Two days after Remy Ma gave birth, Papoose took to Instagram with a post about the birthing process, admitting that his wife endured a “tough labor/delivery.” The New York rapper also shared his reaction to the life-changing experience admitting that he is amazed about all he’s witnessed.

“After overcoming such a tough labor/delivery my wife breastfeeds our child, around the clock,” Papoose wrote two days after his daughter was born. “I’m so amazed by her strength, courage & motherly touch. @remyma Thank you babe! This is all a dream come true! #thegoldenchild Daddy got you forever. You are the definition of beauty.”

For the holidays, Remy Ma is recovering from emergency surgery and reportedly home spending time with her family.