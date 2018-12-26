Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Go On Vacation On The Fifth Day Of The Government Shutdown

White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner head to Mar-a-Lago resort.

Today marks the fifth day of the partial government shutdown set in place by President Trump who hopes to secure funds for his border wall. With legislators failing to reach a compromise, a resolution is nowhere in sight. In midst of the crisis, White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner surprised many by going on vacation. Kushner has been publicly critical of the government shutdown and instrumental in negotiations for the border wall funding. The couple is currently staying at the family’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, according to the Daily Beast. The massive Palm Beach estate includes golf courses, pools, and other luxurious amenities.

Ivanka and Jared were spotted taking a stroll through the estate adorned in flip-flops and sunglasses. They looked to be in full vacation mode, even while accompanied by a fleet of secret service. Earlier this week, the first lady Melania Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago to vacation but quickly returned to D.C. after news broke of the government shutdown. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the first lady made the decision to return home so that she could spend Christmas with her husband. Meanwhile, Ivanka and Jared are joined in Mar-a-Lago by their three children, Barron Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and his family.

OUR GREAT COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! pic.twitter.com/ZGcYygMf3a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

On Christmas Eve, President Trump took to Twitter to plead with Democrats to work together to come to a decision regarding the nation’s future.

“I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!” he wrote, according to NBC.

Despite his earlier concerning tweet, Trump shared a more uplifting message on Christmas Day. “I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! # MAGA,” he wrote.

The president has remained firm on his decision to keep the government shut down as long as Democrats refuse to vote for a bill that will provide for the $5.7 billion needed for the border wall. Democrats have forcefully opposed any further funding used toward the wall, but are instead pushing for an increased technology presence to limit access to the border.