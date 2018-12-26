‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Busts Out Of Skimpy Lingerie Set While Rocking A Festive Santa Hat

Maxim model Emily Sears is a pro at wowing her fans with creative shots of herself wearing sexy outfits and showing off her gorgeous assets. An Instagram shot posted late Christmas Day by the model is no exception. Sears showed off her flawless curves in a skimpy garter-style lingerie set and topped the look off with a festive Santa’s hat.

The 33-year-old Australian native gave her 4.7 million fans a view of herself that racked up almost 74,000 likes since it’s been posted. In the two pics, Sears shows off her curves by wearing the green bra and pantie set, covered in lace and featuring a garter.

The top of the set showed off her ample cleavage, which was busting out of the bra. In the first snap, she playfully looked at the camera with one of the straps to the top of the set falling down over her toned arms. The pantie set was high cut and showed off her lower curves and rock hard abs. The look was accompanied by a pair of sheer gold thigh high tights, held up by the garter.

Sears wore her golden locks in a voluminous blow out that spilled over her shoulders and breasts. She wore a smoky eye makeup and a nude lip that showed off her voluptuous lips as she gave the camera a sexy pout.

The Esquire model has shared several photos of herself this month to her Instagram account. Last week, she wore a tightly-fitted green dress which was cut so low that her top half was spilling out of it. The dress bunched together around the navel and gathered into a bow, and the model playfully asked fans to unwrap her. For that shot, Sears wore her hair in loose curls swept to the side that gave off a sexy, glamorous vibe.

She also shared a laid back snap over the weekend, where she wore a pair of curve-hugging gray sweatpants and a form fitting top. The athletic number featured a scoop neck that gave her admirers a glimpse of her buxom cleavage. She held a coffee in one hand, and played with her long, flowing hair with her other.

In a 2015 interview with Hardwood and Hollywood, Sears opened up about modeling and being in the public eye. She revealed that the journey from being a regular model to a glamour model has been a rocky one and paved with people who shame her based on her decision to post shots of herself in skimpy clothing. When asked what some of the difficulties she has faced since becoming a very public glamour model, she revealed that the scrutiny on her body is the hardest part.

“The obvious answer I guess is the pressure and scrutiny you face towards your physical body. It can be quite emotionally scarring to have your body picked apart and ridiculed. Furthermore, we live in a society that loves to shame women, so with my provocative body of work comes assumptions towards my morals and character. People have a hard time separating an image from the reality of who a person is,” Sears revealed.