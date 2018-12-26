Federal Employees Share Their Stories On Twitter As They Cope With Government Shutdown During Holidays

Real people express hardships they're experiencing with the shutdown stories hashtag.

The U.S. government shut down with no quick end in sight, and it’s affecting many federal employees throughout the country. During the holiday, many people took to Twitter to explain how hard it is to go without a paycheck at this time of the year.

According to a Business Insider report, federal employees remain concerned about how they will pay their bills in the midst of the shutdown with no paychecks. Almost 800,000 workers do not know when their next payday is coming. The shutdown comes as a result of simmering tensions between Republicans and Democrats. Donald Trump has remained firm that the government will remain shut until the planned border wall is funded. Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi, by contrast, refuse to offer funding towards Trump’s planned barrier.

Workers using the hashtag #shutdownstories have shared their tales via social media. Before the holiday, Taylor Futch of Tennessee wrote on Twitter that, “My husband is a Park Ranger in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and he had to sign his furlough papers. We don’t know when his next check will come. Mortgage is due, Christmas 2 days away.”

Twitter responded with advice, and Futch revealed that her household did not vote for Trump in the 2016 election. She — like many others in the U.S. — struggle even with regular pay around Christmastime. Futch wrote, “Things are tight this time of year. He is not permitted to work until appropriations come through. So if you can tell me how long this shutdown will last, I’m all ears.”

We are on our way home from visiting family and preparing to return to work on Wednesday instead of the vacation with our two kids we expected because annual leave has been denied for all essential federal workers. #shutdownstories pic.twitter.com/Jz9CHxxd23 — Lyndsi Parker (@lyndsi_rae) December 24, 2018

Katy, the wife of a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, also shared their story on Twitter. Their story consists of living in New York — and facing high rent coming due soon — while her husband faces the possibility of no paycheck on January 1. Not only do they have a toddler, but they also have another child on the way.

Another possibly forgotten aspect is those workers who had vacation days planned. Under the shutdown, annual leave is denied for all federal workers. In some cases, they may end up losing their vacation time due to “use it or lose it” policies.

One woman talked about the backlash she received online when she posted about her husband, who works for the TSA, working right now without a paycheck coming in. She wrote on Twitter that, “whenever I talk about my air traffic control husband working without pay on Twitter, all I get is hateful remarks about how he WILL & won’t lose a dime. Um YEAH, I KNOW that, but what are we supposed to do about Christmas & bills in the meantime?”

Many people find themselves in the same boat. While not every government employee affected will receive pay, those who work right now will eventually get their back pay. However, they still have to deal with not collecting paychecks on time — and will be required to juggle their bills and their daily expenses until Congress and President Trump reach an agreement. Meanwhile, those late fees and overdraft fees will add up, and the government does not provide any compensation for people who accrue those during the shutdown.