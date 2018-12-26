Nancy Pelosi & Chuck Schumer Attack Trump’s Government Shutdown For ‘Plunging The Country Into Chaos’

As many families throughout the United States and across the world finished up their last-minute Christmas preparations on Monday night, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were on Twitter, Business Insider reported, sharing their feelings about the current government shutdown, which they feel is purely at the hands of President Donald Trump.

In a joint statement shared to both Pelosi and Schumer’s Twitter accounts on Monday, December 24, the Democratic leaders used their voices on the social media platform to slam President Donald Trump for allowing the government to shut down over the holidays and placed blame for it squarely on the president.

“It’s Christmas Eve and President Trump is plunging the country into chaos,” both Pelosi and Schumer wrote on their respective accounts, citing the “tanking” stock market, the firing of Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and a “waging personal war on the Federal Reserve,” all amid what Business Insider pointed out was the Dow’s worst Christmas Eve trading day ever, and it’s worst December since the Great Depression.

“Instead of bringing certainty into people’s lives, he’s continuing the #TrumpShutdown just to please right-wing radio and TV hosts,” the two Democratic leaders continued.

Pelosi and Schumer slam Trump for 'plunging the country into chaos' with government shutdown https://t.co/dvXuH00p6D — Politics Insider (@Politicsinsider) December 26, 2018

Both leaders also revealed in their statement that they are getting conflicting messages from the White House as to what needs to happen to put an end to the shutdown, “making it impossible to know where they stand at any given moment.”

As long as the president aligns with the House Freedom Caucus, the leaders said, it seems almost impossible that President Trump will be able to come up with a solution that will pass in both the House and the Senate, as it was the Freedom Caucus that pushed the president to reject a stopgap funding bill last week.

“.@realDonaldTrump wanted the #TrumpShutdown, but he seems not to know how to get himself out of it,” wrote Pelosi and Schumer.

The government partially shut down at midnight on Saturday, December 22 when Congress could not come up with a prevention plan that also included the president’s demand for a fund of billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump boasted that he would be “proud” to close down the government in the name of border security.

And while Pelosi and Schumer placed the blame on Trump, he found fault in the Democrats for not being able to come up with a solution.

Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a Border Wall or Fence. It was only when I made it an important part of my campaign, because people and drugs were pouring into our Country unchecked, that they turned against it. Desperately needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

“At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the border Wall we are talking about,” Trump tweeted shortly before the joint statement from Pelosi and Schumer on Christmas Eve. “Crazy!”