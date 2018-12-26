Farrah Abraham Shares Racy Instagram Photos For Christmas, Poses In Nothing But A Red Bow

Farrah Abraham gifted her Instagram audience with a number of sexy photos on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day via Instagram.

Nearly one year after leaving her role on MTV’s Teen Mom OG, Abraham remains in the spotlight as she continues to make appearances at strip clubs and participate in other adult-themed projects. Abraham also recently posed for a number of racy images.

On Christmas Eve, Abraham teased fans of what was to come on Christmas Day. She told her online audience that she was giving them one gift before they “get the entire tree.”

“As we know Christmas isn’t about the gifts, it’s the wonderful people and experiences that we cherish the most so always know your the most special gift to everyone & maybe wear a bow to celebrate (I did),” she wrote.

In Abraham’s Instagram share from Christmas Eve, the former reality star was seen sitting in front of a Christmas tree. A game of Candy Land and a bagged gift were placed in front of her.

In addition to sporting pink hair, which matched the surrounding decorations, Abraham wore a bright red bow across her enhanced chest.

Farrah Abraham was booted from her role on Teen Mom OG at the end of last year. In March, fans watched her final scene with producer Larry Musnik play out on Season 7 of the MTV reality show.

Below is the photo Farrah Abraham shared via Instagram on Christmas Eve.

The following day, Farrah Abraham returned to Instagram with a series of photos.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS FAMILY may you get your gifts, joy, wishes, hopes & dreams in 2019- Thanks be to God & Jesus all year long on this special day around the world, I’m thankful for each and every gift of special wonderful positive good people through the year as it’s rare and so special lots of love this pink Christmas now time to celebrate,” she wrote in the slideshow’s caption.

Although Farrah Abraham is no longer appearing on MTV’s Teen Mom OG, she hasn’t ended her MTV career altogether. She will soon be seen in Ex on the Beach, which featured Abraham and her former boyfriend, Simon Saran.

As fans may recall, Abraham and Saran dated on and off for a couple of years — and frequently filmed together for her final seasons of Teen Mom OG.

Since their split, Abraham has remained single, aside from a short-lived fling with a Hollywood stuntman.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.