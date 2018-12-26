Sherri Shepherd Shocks Fans With Odd Video, Former ‘View’ Co-Host Begs For Money When Stranded On Christmas

Former The View co-host and comedian Sherri Shepherd has had her fair share of tough times over the past few years. While she was hoping to have a pleasant and stress-free Christmas holiday, she ran into some issues and had her fans buzzing after she shared the drama via her Instagram page.

Late on Christmas Day, Sherri Shepherd shared a video to her Instagram page saying that she was stranded near her ex-husband’s place. She explained that she had to drop their son Jeffrey off at her ex-husband’s place in Orange County and her phone wouldn’t connect to either Uber or Lyft so she could arrange a ride back home.

Sherri went on to say that she had no cash, only credit cards, and she was unable to get in touch with any of her friends as they were all out celebrating Christmas. Shepherd asked her followers to help her out by contacting Uber and arranging a ride for her and paying for it, and she promised to send them the money back to repay them as soon as she could.

The actress and comedian was at a gas station as she filmed the video and she said she needed about $50 to get back to Hollywood where she lives from where she was stranded in Orange County. Shepherd tagged plenty of celebrities in her post, like Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, Chris Rock, Marlon Wayans, and Niecy Nash.

Some followers were a little confused by the details here, wondering how Shepherd got her son to her ex-husband’s house and ended up alone at a gas station without whatever transportation she used to get out there in the first place. Some thought it was somewhat interesting that she could connect to Instagram to share her video and plea for help, but couldn’t connect to Uber or Lyft or find another solution that would work.

An hour or so later, Sherri shared a new video and thanked those who had reached out and had been willing to help her. She thanked her goddaughter along with Niecy for their assistance in getting her connected to a ride, and she shared that she was then at the Laugh Factory serving others in need for the rest of the day.

Shepherd did bash the gas station where she was for not letting her connect to their wifi, but she said she was grateful to everybody else who did their best to help her. Sherri admitted that she was getting a little nervous during the episode as being stranded was making her quite anxious. Ultimately, though, it sounds as if she got things resolved pretty quickly.

Later, Shepherd shared some photos from earlier in the day as she celebrated the holiday with her son Jeffrey, her pal Niecy, and others. Despite the issue of being stranded and anxious for a bit, it seems that overall Sherri had a good holiday and it seems that she’s feeling hopeful for a good 2019.