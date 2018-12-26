Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Bikini To Wish Fans Merry Christmas In Steamy Instagram Post

Christmas isn't only for ugly sweaters.

Instagram model and Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” Rookie of the Year Jasmine Sanders frequently dons skimpy bikinis for photographs that send hearts racing, and Christmas Day was no different.

On Tuesday, December 25, the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” Instagram account shared a post of one of their newest models, nicknamed “Golden Barbie,” as she wore a Santa hat on her head, but the rest of her outfit wasn’t exactly what St. Nick typically wears as he delivers gifts around the world.

Jasmine donned a skimpy, neon green striped bikini that featured a small, sexy cutout on the front and back popped even against a background of lush greenery. Its plunging scoop neck of the top piece showed off the model’s cleavage and hit just at her rib cage, giving way to her incredibly toned midriff.

In the steamy clip, Jasmine tugged at her tiny thong bikini bottoms of the same pattern that sat high on her waist, flaunting her signature curves and showing off her curvy backside, which she is no stranger to showcasing for her fans. The skimpy bottom piece also revealed a tattoo along her pelvis.

Jasmine rocked a fresh-faced look for the sexy post and wore her signature blonde hair down in loose waves underneath her festive Santa hat, giving her look a holiday vibe as she wished “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays” to her fans.

In less than 24 hours, the short video post had been viewed over 50,000 times and a number of comments not only sending Christmas cheer to the model but Christmas compliments, with one user commenting that Jasmine was his “favorite model ever.”

The post was created using the social media platform’s boomerang feature, creating a three-second clip in which Jasmine modeled the front and back sides of her barely-there outfit for all 1.9 million followers of the S.I. “Swim” Instagram account, and likely some of her own 3.3 million-person following of her personal Instagram account.

A few days before Christmas, Jasmine posted another steamy photo to her own account on the social media platform, using the caption to ask Santa for one more gift under the tree.

“Santa, I think I need pants for Christmas,” she wrote to accompany a sexy photo where she showed off some serious skin, as she was pictured outside on a balcony late at night wearing nothing more than a fluffy white coat, a pair of skimpy panties, and thigh-high black boots.