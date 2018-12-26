Amber Portwood Opens About Postpartum Depression On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

Teen Mom fans have been following Amber Portwood’s story since late 2009 when the show premiered on MTV. Since then, fans have watched Amber’s life, which has included having a daughter and a stint in jail. Most recently, Amber gave birth to a son named James with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. However, on the recent OG reunion show, she revealed about the struggles she has been facing.

Since giving birth to James earlier this year, Amber admitted that things had been going amazing for the first few months. Photos uploaded to social media by Amber and her boyfriend over the past few months have shown Amber looking great while spending time with her young son. According to People, the reality show star admitted that despite all that, things took a drastic turn.

“It went from taking care of James so amazingly to one night I had to give him to Andrew. I couldn’t, I don’t know what happened. I’ve never felt anything like it, I never felt like that with Leah. It started feeling like a weird pressure, like I could explode,” Amber Portwood explained to Dr. Drew Pinsky on the Teen Mom OG reunion show.

The feelings hit Amber fast and they seemed to only get worse, progressing to suicidal thoughts. She admitted that she had thoughts of hanging herself. Amber reached out to fellow Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra, who has dealt with her own depression and gone to rehab for that depression. Amber revealed on the reunion that she has sought help and now has a therapist

Despite being on the show for so many years, Amber Portwood considered quitting back in November. While the show has followed Amber through some of the hardest times in her life, including her release from prison and subsequent journey to repair her relationship with her young daughter, Leah. As of late, the show has also focused on Amber’s parenting journey with her young son and her relationship with boyfriend Andrew.

Of course, the question on all fans minds is whether or not Amber Portwood will continue to share her story with fans on Tee Mom OG. According to US Weekly, Amber said she will stay on the show while fans cheered her on.

The second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion will air on New Years Eve followed by a special Unseen Moments show on New Years Day, both on MTV.