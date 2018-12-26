Government Shutdown Forces Couple To Relocate National Park Wedding With A Week’s Notice

The couple had to scramble to figure out an alternate plan for their special day.

The ongoing government shutdown continues to have unexpected consequences, as one couple learned all too well. According to Business Insider, Amanda McLearn-Montz and Ian Butcha were forced to relocate their dream wedding at Cabrillo National Monument Park, which was scheduled to take place on December 29, as the government shutdown carries on.

The shutdown began on December 22, when Donald Trump rejected Congress’ bill to fund the government for another year. Since then, the national parks have all been shut down as well — including the one where McLearn-Montz and Butcha were preparing to wed.

“During all of this, I’ve felt stressed and disappointed,” McLearn-Montz said in an email to Business Insider. “I’m still disappointed we will not exchange vows at Cabrillo. Cabrillo is a beautiful place; its gorgeous cliffs and wildlife fit my fiancé and me so well and would have been the perfect setting to make our promises to each other. But we’re making the most of it.”

The couple had heard rumblings that the looming shutdown could impact their wedding, but it wasn’t confirmed until December 20. A park ranger contacted McLearn-Montz and warned her that if the shutdown did take place, there was a good chance Cabrillo National Monument Park would be closed as well.

Cabrillo National Monument closed during government shutdown. “…. for the safety of visitors and park resources,” says National Park Service official. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/xHyZf8qMMM — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) December 22, 2018

The bad news became official on December 22, exactly one week before the small ceremony was due to take place; with the government shutdown in full effect, the dream wedding was not going to take place as planned. Initially, there were hopes that the shutdown would be quickly resolved and that the wedding could move forward as before. Unfortunately, Trump does not seem inclined to compromise at this juncture.

Trump rejected the bill from Congress because it failed to include $5 billion for the border wall between Mexico and the United States. The border wall started as a campaign promise for Trump, and it’s one he seems determined to accomplish — despite dramatic pushback from Congress as well as his Democratic colleagues.

Meanwhile, McLearn-Montz and her future husband had to act quickly to deal with this blow. The bride’s parents managed to find a church capable of holding the ceremony despite the short notice. And while it isn’t their dream wedding, the couple is still excited about sharing their special day with family and friends.

Congress is in recess until the new year. At that point, the 116th Congress will be officially sworn in. Whether they will work on creating a new funding bill that includes the wall, or stand by the one currently drafted, remains to be seen.