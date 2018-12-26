Drake Shows Off His Son Adonis’ Cute Christmas Present

On Tuesday, rapper Drake hosted a holiday dinner in his home, complete with a chef and a special gift from his 1-year-old son, Adonis. The “In My Feelings” rapper shared a photo of the hand-painted artwork he received from Adonis on social media, E! News reported.

The painting showed a framed series of blue, green, and yellow splotches and handprints.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me,” the father captioned the photo, along with a heart and a Christmas tree emoji.

Drake became a father for the first time in October 2017 but did not confirm the news until this past summer on his fifth studio album, Scorpion. He wrote about the birth of his son in the track titled “March 14.”

“Yesterday morning was crazy/I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe/That s*** is in stone, sealed and signed/She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine,” he rapped.

He also mentioned Adonis on his track “Emotionless,” according to HelloGiggles.

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid,” Drake said.

Since then, the rapper has been head over heels for his child. He appeared as a guest on the HBO Sports show The Shop and spoke about his baby boy, showing off a photo to LeBron James.

“I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy,” Drake gushed. “Crazy blue eyes, baby blue eyes.”

He went on to discuss Adonis’ budding love for basketball, explaining that he’s already often found shooting hoops at a miniature net.

“He’s gonna get to a certain age, I’m gonna bring him right to ‘Bron’s house and I’ma be like, ‘Yo, summer camp at Bronny’s house!” the rapper continued.

While Drake did not specifically mention Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, during his appearance on the show, he did admit that he and Brussaux saw a few rough patches but are trying to communicate for the sake of the child.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” the rapper explained. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But, I don’t have any desire for him to like not love his mother or I don’t want like, I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”