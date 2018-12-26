Dan Rather Asks Trump If Belief In Santa Is ‘Marginal’ Compared To Belief In Climate Change

Most adults know better than to ask children if they “still believe” in Santa Claus. The question itself raises doubts in children’s minds, who may start to think that the adult is implying that there isn’t a mythical jolly old man who delivers them toys on Christmas Eve.

President Donald Trump, however, didn’t get the memo. On Christmas Eve, while engaging a 7-year-old girl named Collman Lloyd from South Carolina, Trump asked her about her belief in the Christmas figure.

“Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Trump asked Lloyd during their conversation.

“Yes sir,” Lloyd replied, according to reporting from CNN.

While some take Trump to task for bringing up the idea that Santa Claus isn’t real to a 7-year-old, former CBS News anchor Dan Rather had another subject in mind on Tuesday, Christmas Day. Rather asked matter-of-factly in a tweet he posted following Trump’s remarks to Lloyd whether the president had decided to start believing that climate change was real — or if the president continued to deny the research that had been presented to him in the previous month.

“Just a thought: Which should be considered more ‘marginal’ – believing in Santa at age 7 or not believing in climate change at age 72?” Rather wrote in his tweet.

Trump ignores climate change, offers handouts to timber industry in wildfire executive order https://t.co/w0lQqTinaG pic.twitter.com/ZDpGs9uUd3 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) December 26, 2018

Trump has in fact signaled his disbelief in the phenomenon, even after climate scientists in his own administration gave him supporting evidence demonstrating that the planet is warming up — and with it, that climate in places around the world is changing, adversely affecting conditions for life on planet earth, for animal- and humankind alike.

Trump soundly rejected that report, however, touting his own “intelligence” over those of the climate scientists in his remarks explaining his reasoning.

“One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence but we’re not necessarily such believers.,” Trump said, according to reporting from the Hill.

Yet again, that goes against what most of Trump’s own government scientists are saying.

“The current warming trend is of particular significance because most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 percent probability) to be the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and proceeding at a rate that is unprecedented over decades to millennia,” stated an article from NASA’s official website. That article goes on to explain in great detail, using verifiable evidence, how climate change is a reality.