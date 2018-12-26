Ariana Madix Fights Back Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors, Admits To Doing What On Instagram?

Has Ariana Madix done something to her face?

Ariana Madix has been facing rumors of plastic surgery for weeks but so far, she hasn’t admitted to going under the knife. That said, she has done a little something to her face in recent months.

On Instagram, after being confronted by a Vanderpump Rules viewer who claimed the women of the Bravo TV reality series were looking much different than they did during earlier seasons of the show, Madix admitted to getting lip injections.

“Watching the new series of [Vanderpump Rules], and it looks like all the girls (maybe apart from Stassi) have had lip injections….it’s a free country and all that, but purely in my opinion, none of you needed to mess with your faces,” the fan wrote.

According to the viewer, all of the women of the show appeared to be morphing into each other and losing their own looks. The viewer also said it was a “total shame” that the ladies had lost their individuality.

In response to the fan, Madix fought back, claiming that she and all of the ladies of Vanderpump Rules, aside from Brittany Cartwright, had experimented with injections and added that her injections had already disappeared.

“Brittany is the only one who has never tried it. It lasts 3 months and then it’s gone unless you get it again. It’s really not that serious. Mine was gone by September. Its all gonna be ok,” Madix wrote.

In other Ariana Madix news, she and her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, recently spoke to Us Weekly magazine about their future, admitting that while they are serious about one another, they will “probably never” get married.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” Madix explained. “I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books. I gotta go to outer space. I want to go to outer space so bad.”

In addition to their big plans for the future, Madix and Sandoval said that they were not on board with spending a ton of money on an engagement ring and a wedding.

“To me, we’d rather put our money in that investment than, to us, marriage or a wedding and all that, an expensive ring,” Sandoval said.

To see more of Ariana Madix and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.