Kylie Jenner Twins Spectacularly With Baby Stormi At Kardashian Holiday Gala

Guests at the Kardashian/Jenner holiday gala on Christmas Eve got to witness many of the clan, their friends, and their significant others dressed to the nines. However, Kylie Jenner stole the show as she rocked a floor-sweeping sequin gown to daughter Stormi’s matching onesie.

The 21-year-old and her daughter twinned spectacularly at the first Christmas Eve gala that sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye hosted at their Calabasas estate. The result? Both mom and baby looked “100 percent adorable” at the event, according to Cosmopolitan.

Kylie Jenner shared a snap of the identical mommy-daughter fashion statement with her 122 million fans on Instagram. Details of the makeup mogul’s glam dress include a thigh-high split, plunging neckline, and Stormi’s little hand that promises to cause a wardrobe malfunction at any time.

The TV personality accessorized the look with shiny bangles on both wrists and white stilettos with clear detail. She topped off the look with smoky eyes, matte lips, perfect contouring, and a blonde up-do that let a sliver of platinum bang fall forward.

Not to be outdone, Stormi made a fashion statement with her baby look, as well. Mom dressed the 10-month-old, whose daddy is Travis Scott, in white Nike tennis shoes and a onesie that mirrors her silver sequin-encrusted gown.

In another Instagram snap, more details of Stormi’s holiday outfit can be seen. If you’ll notice in the pic, the tot is gazing at something intently, and she’s got her dark hair pulled back in an up-do that’s similar to her famous mom’s. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star informed fans through her Instagram Stories that she had to leave the party early to get the adorable tot ready for bed ahead of her first Christmas Day.

The Kardashian/Jenner star-studded gala was reported by the Inquisitr as part of a Christmas Day exclusive. Unfortunately, Kylie Jenner had to leave the festivities early. She commented in the holiday twinning photo about leaving the event for a sweet reason.

“This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn’t get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet.”

The new mom’s got her priorities on point because there will be many Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve parties, but Stormi’s first Christmas morning is a once in a lifetime event that shouldn’t be missed.

Kylie Jenner has become quite the master in 2018 at pairing matching outfits with her daughter. Take the pic below, for instance.

The Kylie Cosmetics maven oozes sophistication in a working girl’s black dress and pearl earrings that would look perfect at an executive board meeting. Stormi looks chic, as well, in a black onesie with feather-accented big shoulders adorning the dress.

Recently, Kylie Jenner dressed down to stay comfortable and warm for a flight in gray sweats and an orange knitted cap. She outfitted Stormi in similarly-styled gray thermal shirt and pants. She additionally protected Stormi’s head from the elements with a matching knit cap in pink.

For this popular twinning photo, Kylie Jenner celebrated Stormi’s name in an Instagram pic titled “Stormi Weather.” For the gold goddess look, Kylie covered her trademark curves with cotton ball clouds and a gold lightning bolt.