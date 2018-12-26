Jon Gosselin Posts Happy Christmas Photo At Home With Kids Collin And Hannah

The dad of eight spent Christmas with two of his sextuplet kids.

Jon Gosselin got his Christmas miracle. Just three weeks after the dad of eight won full custody of his son Collin amid a nearly decade-long custody battle with his ex-wife Kate, the former TLC star spent Christmas at his Pennsylvania home with two of his kids.

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted a Christmas photo to Instagram with his sextuplet teens, Hannah and Collin, and his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her kids, Jesse and Jordan. In the sweet snap, the blended family pose in front of an ornate brick fireplace with a brightly lit Christmas tree blazing in the background.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!” an ecstatic Jon Gosselin captioned the photo, which you can see below.

Many fans hit the comments section of the post to write that they were proud of Jon for never giving up his fight for Collin, who was recently released from an inpatient facility for children with special needs. Others noted how happy the whole family looks in the photo.

“Hannah looks so happy too!” another fan wrote. ” I’m really glad they’re with you, Jon.”

You can see Jon Gosselin’s sweet Christmas day photo with his 14-year-old kids and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad’s family below.

Jon Gosselin’s new photo comes one month after he spent the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with his kids Hannah and Collin. Gosselin previously posted a photo of the clan as they went shopping for a tree at a Christmas tree farm. At the time, an insider told Hollywood Life that Jon had plans for a holiday at home with his two sextuplet kids.

“Jon is looking forward to the best Christmas he’s had in years,” the source said last month. “He’s in very good spirits. Jon has already started decorating the house for Christmas and he’s been shopping up a storm for his kids, he wants to make everything perfect for them. Jon is planning to have Collin and Hannah with him for Christmas.”

Jon Gosselin, who also shares teens Cara, Mady, Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden with his estranged ex-wife, recently won custody of Collin after Kate Gosselin failed to show up in court for a custody hearing. Gosselin told Hollywood Life the Collin has “no” relationship with his mother, and revealed that the teen boy only talks to Hannah out of his seven brothers and sisters. The DJ revealed he remains hopeful that his son will have a “sibling relationship” with the rest of the Gosselin kids soon.

Kate Gosselin has remained silent amid the custody drama over the past few weeks. The Kate Plus 8 star did not post any Christmas photos with her kids and has not publicly commented on the custody situation with Collin and Hannah.