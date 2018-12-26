Johnny Galecki Puts On His Santa Suit For Sweet Christmas Kiss With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

The 'Big Bang Theory' star dresses as Santa for a Christmas morning kiss with his Mrs. Claus.

Johnny Galecki had all kinds of Christmas spirit this year. On Christmas day, the Big Bang Theory star stopped for a smooch on a Chicago street with girlfriend Alaina Meyer and the two were donned in coordinating Santa suits.

No mistletoe was needed as Galecki and Meyer posed as an edgy Santa and Mrs. Claus in two sweet snaps posted to Instagram. The 43-year-old actor accessorized his Santa suit with a black leather jacket and black boots, while Meyer’s red onesie was adorned with white polka dots and candy canes and topped off with a baseball cap. Galecki captioned his pic by revealing that the lovebirds were up early and “not late for gifts” for once.

“Merry holidays from punk rock Santa and Mrs. Claus,” Meyer captioned a separate shot.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in November, two months after making their relationship Instagram official. Since that time, the PDA pics have been posted steadily by the smitten star and his 21-year-old girlfriend.

The new photos of the couple’s matching Christmas outfits come two weeks after Galecki and his girlfriend made headlines for wearing rings that looked like wedding bands during a date night in Las Vegas. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Galecki and Meyer posted photos that showed off their matching rings, but Meyer made sure to tag her pic #notmarried.

You can see Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer’s new Santa-themed photos below.

It’s no wonder Johnny Galecki loves Christmas because one of his first big acting roles was in a Christmas movie. In 1989, Johnny Galecki played Rusty Griswold in the big screen flick National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Galecki was just 14-years-old when he played Chevy Chase’s son in the hit comedy film.

Galecki credited Chevy Chase for teaching him the ropes in comedy for his early role in the film.

“He was so supportive, teaching me comic timing,” Galecki told Rolling Stone of his movie dad. “That took a lot of patience and consideration because the movie would have been funny enough without Rusty having that specific timing. He was terribly generous with me.”

Johnny Galecki went on to successfully transition to an adult actor with starring roles on Roseanne and The Big Bang Theory, causing Chase to later comment, “Now Galecki’s making 100 million a year, and I’m sitting here.”