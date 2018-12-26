NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To LA Lakers Trade ‘Has To Happen,’ According To NBA Legend Kevin Garnett

In a recent interview with 'USA Today Sports,' NBA legend Kevin Garnett explains why Anthony Davis should consider joining LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans have been reminding everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Anthony Davis. Unfortunately, rumors and speculations still continue to swirl that Davis will be leaving New Orleans to chase his first NBA championship title with another team.

One of the people who believes that it’s time for Anthony Davis to part ways with the Pelicans is NBA legend Kevin Garnett. In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, Garnett agreed that Davis has turned the Pelicans into the best team they can ever be, but he advised him to consider joining a team where he has a real chance of contending for the NBA championship title.

Since hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group as his new representative, Kevin Garnett already has the feeling that Anthony Davis could soon team up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. In order to dethrone the Golden State Warriors, Garnett believes that the Davis-to-Lakers trade “has to happen.”

“Absolutely they can challenge Golden State,” Garnett said. “You can’t leave Davis open. He is not just a one-way player — he can cover the basket, he can guard you, he can stay with you, he is long enough to make you take tough shots, he can block shots, he is going to dictate the game in so many ways it is going to be ridiculous. Then LeBron will be doing everything he does. How do you stop it? Everything is there for Anthony Davis. If he goes to L.A., he can have a six- or seven-year run that would be amazing. This is his time. It has to happen.”

LaVar Ball emerges to try to kill Lakers' Anthony Davis pursuit https://t.co/ph3wpljYHM pic.twitter.com/xS7pbiXsyP — New York Post (@nypost) December 24, 2018

Pairing LeBron James with Anthony Davis will elevate the Lakers’ status from a playoff team to a legitimate title contender in the NBA. The arrival of Davis will tremendously improve the Lakers’ performance on both ends of the floor. In 30 games he played this season, the 25-year-old center/power forward is averaging 28.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 32.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

If he will be traded to the Lakers, Kevin Garnett believes Anthony Davis doesn’t need to serve as LeBron James’ sidekick. Garnett said that Davis and James can remain as “the guy” of the team and start bringing their “superpowers” together. James and Davis are two of the best active players in the league. Having both of them on one team will undeniably be a huge headache to any powerhouse teams in the league, especially if they succeed to immediately build good chemistry.

Kevin Garnett definitely knows what he’s saying since he has been on the same situation as Anthony Davis. Garnett has succeeded to establish himself as one of the most dominant big men in the league during his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he only managed to win his first NBA championship title when he played alongside Ray Allen and Paul Pierce in the Boston Celtics.