Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Angelic Curves In White By Snowy Christmas Tree

Reality TV star and singer Aubrey O’Day looked absolutely angelic in sexy white lace on Christmas Day as she posed next to a snowy and silver decorated tree holding her fluffy white dog.

O’Day posed looking back over her shoulder wearing nothing but a sheer lacy white dress that barely covered her curvaceous backside. The entire back was open, showing off her nipped in waist and hourglass figure. Underneath the lace, O’Day wore highcut, though style panties. The “White Hot Lies” singer wore a unique hair accessory made to look like two turtle doves. She remained barefoot as she appeared to admire the tree’s icy decorations. The dog wore an adorable black tuxedo. Underneath the tree sat another dog and presents all wrapped up in white with frothy matching ribbons tied around them.

For makeup, O’Day wore a dark, smokey eye, and highlighted her high cheekbones with shimmery white. On her lips, the singer wore dark, frosty lipstick.

Nearly 18,500 followers took the time to “like” the “Devil & Me” singers holiday picture. The share concluded O’Day’s series, which she called, “Aubrey’s 12 days of Christmas.”

In the image, she wished her fans love and joy and a Merry Christmas from her sweet family.

Her 902,000 followers loved the sexy but sweet festive share. One wrote a cute play on words as a reply. She said, “sleigh all day mama!!!” Another follower kept the same style replying, “Thank you for sleighing the entire year!”

Another fan wanted to know where to get O’Day’s outfit, “What item are you wearing? It’s super cute and sexy.”

In the caption, the Instagram brand model credited Fashion Nova with her fit, which is a site she often represents along with Pretty Little Thing.

According to O’Day’s Instagram story, she celebrated the day with celebrity makeup artist, Jasen Kaplan, who referred to her as “wifey,” which is a name she also often calls her Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex. Everyone who celebrated the holiday at the star’s house enjoyed several varieties of cookies, delicious looking meat, and a wide variety of tasty side dishes.

Also on Instagram, the singer announced that she’ll appear in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. She will ring in the new year at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club where she will not only perform three of her white-hot songs, but she will also have a meet and greet with some of her fans who attend the massive New Year’s celebration in Sin City.