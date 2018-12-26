'Real Housewives' Teresa Giudice changes her mind and visits husband Joe at Allenwood Prison.

Leading up to the holidays, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has said she wouldn’t visit husband Joe in prison in Pennsylvania over the Christmas holiday but it looks like she changed her mind and made the trip to Allenwood Prison where the father of four continues to do time before his potential deportation.

The Daily Mail reports that after spending Christmas Eve with brother Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice took daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9 to see their father Joe Giudice in prison where he is serving three years before he is set to be deported back to Italy in March.

Joe Giudice previously stayed with their daughters while Teresa did her time behind bars, also for fraud.

Over the last week, Teresa has stated that she was going to spend Christmas at home in New Jersey with family rather than make the drive to visit Joe in prison, but her mind changed soon after rumors surfaced that her marriage was in peril and she was considering divorce, even meeting with a lawyer about the matter.

Teresa made matters worse by posting a photo of her meeting with a divorce lawyer on Instagram.

Teresa spoke out publicly to say that since Joe went to prison and her mother passed away, she is not into the holidays.

“I’m not all about the holidays since Joe is away and since my mom passed.”

Giudice’s father spent some time in the hospital with pneumonia, and he has just recently returned home.

“He just got home from the hospital. We’re taking it slow. He’s still weak, and it’s going to take a long time for him to feel better.”

Giudice family lawyer James J. Leonard says that they haven’t given up on stopping Joe Giudice’s deportation yet.

“Joe isn’t going to go down without a fight and is going to appeal the decision. This isn’t over, not by a long shot.”

Leonard obviously can’t make promises, but he continues to fight the current deportation order. However, friends say that right now, everyone is in shock that the father of four is set to be deported at all considering he has lived in the United States since he was a child.