Sexy Shemar Moore Shows Off Gorgeous Christmas Tree And Addresses Engagement Rumors

The hottie broke many hearts when they heard of his proposal.

One of the sexiest actors to grace a television set sent countless women into a tizzy recently when they caught wind of his engagement proposal.

In the last episode of S.W.A.T. before the series broke off for the holidays, Shemar and his team were forced to cancel their Christmas plans when a drug cartel decides to give the gift of revenge. Titled “Miracle,” Shemar, who plays Hondo, and the team are the only thing that can keep the drug cartel from going after whoever stole their gold bars. In a teaser shared by CBS, “one of their own” would go down in the process.

To keep things light and fun with such a dark episode, the former Criminal Minds star decided to propose marriage on the set of his show. He relied on his pooches Shug and Moe to help.

Women everywhere could not believe what they were seeing. How could this happen?

But Shemar spoke out about what happened, clearing the air. The women’s responses were hilarious to read.

“I DID NOT GET ENGAGED!!!! It was a joke!!!!! Just Fun times on the set of SWAT during our Christmas Grab yesterday… our last day of shooting until Next Year 1/7…….. IT WAS A SILLY FUN JOKE!!!” Shemar shared on social media.

To make sure all of his adoring fans were well aware that the prankster was just having fun, he posted the clarification on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Many people had an inkling that he was up to no good and it was not an authentic proposal, while others expressed an abundance of relief that it wasn’t real.

“I knew it was a joke that you were having fun but it was very sweet,” Dorothy tweeted.

“The girl in the joke you kissed was lucky to get that sweet kiss tho,” GladysIvory replied.

“Oh I got scared I was crying,” Maya said.

“Well thank goodness. Your being engaged would have made it hard to be married to me,” Stacie shared.

Kay summed it up best on Twitter.

“I bet a lot of ladies died, got pissed, or were extra sad..” she wrote.

Shemar shared a video of him explaining what had happened and how it was a joke, along with a sneak peek at his amazing white Christmas tree and festively decorated home. Gifts were stacked high all the way around the tree.

Squelching the engagement proposal rumor seems to be one of the best gifts Shemar gave his fans. He broke onto the acting scene after spending time as a fashion model. His most notable roles were of Malcolm Winters in The Young and the Restless, followed by Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds. He also hosted Soul Train, appeared on Birds of Prey, then joined S.W.A.T.