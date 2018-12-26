Kentucky Police Officer Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver On Christmas Eve

Detective Deidre Mengedoht of the Louisville Metro Police Department was killed on Monday night during a routine traffic stop.

The 32-year-old detective had pulled over a pickup truck in Louisville on Christmas Eve, and before she was able to get out of her police car, another semi-truck hit her vehicle from behind, and the force sent the car into the back of the truck she had stopped, ABC News reported.

“The semi pushed the police car into the truck she had stopped,” Louisville police chief Steve Conrad said in a news conference Monday. “There were four people in the pickup truck. None of them were seriously injured. Unfortunately the detective’s car caught fire. The damage to her vehicle was catastrophic.”

According to Conrad, Mengedoht had been serving on the force for more than seven years, and had a young son at home. He made a touching statement about her and the hard work she had done every day while she served on the police force.

“Deidre — DeeDee, as she was known to her friends and colleagues — gave her life serving the community which is something she loved to do. Those who knew DeeDee would tell you that in her 32 years of life, and her seven and a half years with the police department, she always went above and beyond of what was asked of her or required of her.”

A police officer in Kentucky was killed by a driver allegedly under the influence while she was conducting a traffic stop on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/yItUnTBt0G pic.twitter.com/5FhcdudTuy — ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2018

Conrad extended his sincere condolences to Mengedoht’s family, who have lost her at the worst time of the year.

The man who was driving the semi-truck in the incident was apprehended on Monday, and is facing charges of murder and driving under the influence. During the arrest, he admitted to officers that he was “taking multiple prescription drugs.” His arrest citation noted that he was “unable to maintain balance and had difficulty following the officer’s instructions.”

He has been identified as 60-year-old Roger Burdette. He is an employee of the local Metropolitan Sewer Department, and was apparently driving a work vehicle at the time of the accident.

The MSD has labeled it a “tragic accident,” and also extended their condolences to everyone who has been hurt by the loss of Detective Mengedoht.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted about the horrible accident, and urged motorists to be safe on the roads over the festive season. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also offered his condolences, and praised law enforcement officers who put their lives in danger every day for the safety of others.