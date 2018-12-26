Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Attend Kardashian Christmas Party

It had been previously reported by multiple outlets that Caitlyn Jenner wasn't invited to the party.

Every year the Kardashian and Jenner clan host their annual Christmas Eve bash. In addition to members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, friends and baby daddies also attended the event this year.

One face that some found to be a little surprising in attendance this year was none other than Kris Jenner’s ex Caitlyn. Not only did Caitlyn attend the Christmas Eve party, but she brought her rumored significant other, Sophia Hutchins, to celebrate as well.

As the Daily Mail reminds those who are unfamiliar with the family history, Caitlyn has been estranged from her family for a very long time. The Christmas Eve bash turned into a bit of a family reunion as Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie attended the party.

Even some extensions to the family such as Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick along with his girlfriend Sofia Richie attended the party as well.

“There we go, the entrance to Kim and Kanye’s house.” Jenner narrated in the video clip as she panned around to give her 9.1 million Instagram followers a look at the outside of the house.

Caitlyn admitted that she thought it was neat Kim and Kanye were able to decorate their home in a way that made it look as though it was snowing in Malibu.

Jenner also shared several other video clips and photos during the time she spent at the party.

In just a few hours, her collection of video clips and photos accumulated over 150,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.

Caitlyn Jenner shows up to ex Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve Party https://t.co/bQvBFEZjiw @DailyMailCeleb — @Allan (@Allan78727186) December 25, 2018

Unsurprisingly, the comment section of the photo was littered with people feuding over her name being Caitlyn versus her name being Bruce.

“You look good Bruce,” one individual penned in their comment on the photo.

A second chimed in, “If y’all don’t get @caitlynjenner name right, it’s no longer Bruce it’s Caitlyn. The ignorance is crazy.”

As those who follow Caitlyn know, she and Sophia have never officially admitted to being a couple. They have, however, dropped many hints suggesting that to be the case.

Radar Online originally reported Caitlyn and Sophia were not invited to the annual Christmas Eve party because Kylie and Kendall are not fans of her rumored partner. Kendall, however, was photographed with Caitlyn and Sophia in one of the many photos Caitlyn recently shared on Instagram from that night.

Caitlyn Jenner 'ends feud' with ex-wife Kris as she shows up at Kardashian Christmas https://t.co/RPqXg4NDkf #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/pr7rYX35gI — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) December 26, 2018

As usual, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash was a very star-studded event with a guest list including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator, and John Legend.