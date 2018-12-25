Jenna Bush Hager And Family Usher In Their First Christmas Without Their Beloved Barbara And George H.W. Bush

The family shares a sorrowfully sweet photo from their holiday gathering.

In one of the toughest Christmases they have experienced yet, Jenna Bush Hager, her sister, and her parents gathered for the holidays without their esteemed patriarch former President George H.W. Bush and his wife former First Lady Barbara Bush.

On Christmas Day, Jenna Bush Hager shared a photo on Instagram of the family who had gathered together to somberly celebrate the reason for the season, but without Barbara and George H.W., PEOPLE reported.

“Merry Christmas from the Family!” she wrote.

Jenna, 37, poses next to her precious little girls Margaret, 5, and Poppy Louise, 3, along with her husband Henry Chase Hager, 40. Jenna’s twin Barbara Bush, 37, and her new hubby Craig Coyne, were included in the family photo.

Former President George W. Bush is in the back, a bit off center, with his arm wrapped around Laura Bush and his hand resting on Jenna’s shoulder. The pair have been married for 41 years.

Everyone in the photo is smiling, but it appears to be somewhat sorrowful smiles as they continue to mourn the loss of the eldest George who passed away at the age of 94 on Nov. 30. Barbara passed away just eight months before George H.W. in April 2018. Poppy tries to smile, but is busy munching on a holiday cookie.

Former President George W. Bush is one of five surviving children from the union of Barbara and George H.W. A sister passed away at the tender age of 3. He and Barbara left behind 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Since George H.W.’s passing following closely behind Barbara’s, family members have taken to social media to share heartfelt memories of the pair.

“What a gift that my girls got to know our Grampy,” Jenna wrote on Instagram earlier this month, which was accompanied with a slideshow of photos featuring the former president and Jenna’s little girls. “What an honor that we could name our Poppy after such a principled, humble, kind man who we all loved fiercely and who loved us back.”

George W. shared a photo on Instagram depicting his parents strolling arm in arm on the day his dad passed away.

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” George W. Bush wrote.