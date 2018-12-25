Kris Jenner Omits Scott Disick’s Name From Christmas Gingerbread House

Fans couldn't help but notice Scott's name was missing from Kris Jenner's Christmas gingerbread house.

Kris Jenner has left her 23.7 million Instagram followers more than a little confused when she shared a video clip spotlighting a gingerbread house featuring all of her family members’ names yesterday.

It didn’t take long before her followers started to notice that while Tristan Thompson – who allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian – was part of the gingerbread house family shingles, Scott Disick – who is Kourtney’s ex and baby daddy – was nowhere to be seen in the shingles on top of the house.

According to Hollywood Life, the biggest reason why so many found the decision to omit Disick’s name from the gingerbread house so baffling is because Kris is believed to have a solid and friendly relationship with Scott.

Not only did both Scott and his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, attend the Jenner and Kardashian Christmas Eve party, but they also vacationed with Kourtney in Mexico the day before the party.

Scott is also a regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and every other baby daddy was included in a shingle on the house. So, fans aren’t really sure if something is going on between Kris and Scott or if the omission of his name from the gingerbread house was an honest mistake.

“Merry Christmas everybody. I want to show you guys what I’ve been doing on Christmas Eve. I’m having the best time making these beautiful deserts for my family and yes I did it myself,” Jenner said as she panned across the gingerbread house and the assortment of treats she made for the annual Christmas Eve bash.

Her assortment of sweets included lemon cakes, cheesecakes, and a few platters of brownies.

Kris Jenner Shows Off Huge Gingerbread House, Christmas Desserts https://t.co/FbVhWBI1xf — Maggie2758 (@MargoTrumps) December 25, 2018

“I love to cook especially at Christmas so wanted to share what I did this morning,” Jenner penned in the caption of the video clip as she insisted she’d been awake since four in the morning baking the sweets.

Unfortunately for Kris, the lack of Scott’s name in the shingles of the gingerbread house was not the only issue her followers took with the video clip. Many also took issue with Jenner insisting she baked all of the treats on her own.

“Kris we know d**n well you hit the bakery last night,” one individual jested in the comment section of the photo.

“You didnt do that gingerbread house hahahaha what a joke,” a second chimed in.

A third added, “Cook like that time Kim was like ‘I love to bake!’ And then the camera shows those Wal-Mart sugar cookies? That kind of cooking?”

Others questioned whether Kris and the other members of the Kardashian and Jenner clan would even eat any of the sweets in the video clip.

Kris Jenner Snubs Scott Disick By Leaving His Name Off Gingerbread House? — Watch https://t.co/8WRQA8bMNB pic.twitter.com/zECifPHhq2 — peter alexander (@carribablue) December 24, 2018

Not every comment Jenner received in the video clip was negative. With over 500,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, many praised Jenner for going above and beyond for her family’s Christmas celebrations.

“I LOVE how you take Christmas to another level. I enjoy your spirit and look up to you, specially the thoughtful ways to make everybody feel important. Merry Christmas,” one individual praised in the comments.