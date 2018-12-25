Sofia Richie Puts On Busty Display At Jenner & Kardashian Christmas Eve Bash

Sofia Richie flaunted her curvy figure during the annual Kardashian & Jenner Christmas Eve bash last night.

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie traded in their barely-there bikinis from their Mexico bonding trip from a day ago to a pair of breathtaking black gowns as they attended the annual Jenner & Kardashian Christmas Eve Bash.

Accompanying her boyfriend – and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick – Sofia left little to the imagination as she rocked an incredibly low-cut black dress that put her busty upper half on full display.

Sofia spent a significant amount of the Christmas party hanging out with Paris Hilton. Posing in a few photos with Hilton on Snapchat – obtained by the Daily Mail– Richie appeared to escape a wardrobe malfunction as she was photographed adjusting and pulling up her low-cut gown to keep her curvy bosom covered.

While Richie donned a lengthy black evening gown, the deep split allowed her to flaunt her long, toned legs.

Kourtney also put on a very leggy display thanks to her flattering black mini dress.

Richie did share a photo of herself rocking her black dress for the evening a little over 12 hours ago with her 4 million Instagram followers.

“Christmas Eve,” she penned in a very simple caption attached to the photo.

In the brief period of time since it has been posted, her Instagram followers showered the photo with just over 400,000 likes and a little over 1,200 comments.

Unfortunately for Richie, some of those commenting didn’t like the fact that she “copied” Kourtney with her choice in attire for the evening.

Others took issue with the fact that Scott Disick wasn’t in the photo with her nor was he seen in any of the other photos taken of her throughout the evening.

The negative and criticizing comments were buried by others complimenting her on the way she rocked her lengthy dress and some wishing her a very Merry Christmas.

“Beautiful,” “stunning,” and “gorgeous” were just three words frequently used to describe her.

There were a few who found her pose on the photo to be a little baffling as she clearly put one leg on display while the other one disappeared behind the gown making it look as if she only had a single leg.

“It looks like she’s missing a leg,” one individual jested in the comments.

While Kourtney and Sofia were never photographed together during the Christmas bash, the combination of the Mexico bonding trip and Richie’s attendance at the traditional Kardashian and Jenner party has made it crystal clear there is no tension between Kourtney and Sofia despite the model’s current relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s ex.