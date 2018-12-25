NBA Rumors: LaVar Ball Explains Why He Doesn’t Want Anthony Davis Traded To Lakers

Many a Los Angeles Lakers fan may be clamoring for the team to trade for Anthony Davis, but Big Baller Brand founder and chief executive LaVar Ball is less than enthusiastic about the idea, as he suggested in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

In a report published Monday, Ball, whose oldest son, Lonzo Ball, starts at point guard for the Lakers, told TMZ Sports that he isn’t interested in a potential deal for Davis because the team already has “enough people.” While the elder Ball did not say much when speaking to the publication, TMZ Sports added that he “wouldn’t even find it cool” to watch the All-NBA forward/center playing alongside LeBron James and the Lakers’ young core. He did, however, suggest that his two other sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, would be better fits for the Lakers.

“LaVar tells us he knows for a FACT that’s actually going to happen,” TMZ Sports wrote, in reference to the Big Baller Brand boss’ claim that his younger sons will soon be wearing the Lakers’ purple and gold.

While talk of Anthony Davis being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers has swirled since the Pelicans superstar hired LeBron James’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, to represent him, rumors regarding his imminent arrival in Los Angeles had ramped up last week, after James told ESPN that it would be “amazing” and “incredible” if the Lakers found a way to bring Davis to the team.

Later on in the week, as James downplayed allegations that his earlier comments were a violation of the NBA’s rules on tampering, Yahoo Sports reported that the four-time NBA MVP had dinner with Davis after the Lakers defeated the visiting Pelicans on Friday night. The publication’s Chris Haynes also speculated that the postgame meeting could be a sign that the Lakers are in the “driver’s seat” as far as acquiring Davis via trade is concerned.

Although his recent interview with TMZ Sports marked the first notable time LaVar Ball commented about the Anthony Davis-to-Lakers trade rumors, Fox Sports observed that the timing of his remarks could be more than coincidental, as Lonzo Ball has frequently been mentioned as one of the players Los Angeles might have to send to the Pelicans in order to acquire their prized big man. Despite improving his shooting percentages in his second year in the league, the former second overall draft pick has seen most of his basic stats decline in comparison to his rookie numbers, as he currently averages only nine points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.2 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game.