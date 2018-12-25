Jordan Peele Gifts Fans The First Official ‘Us’ Trailer On Christmas Day

After weeks of anticipation following the release of the first poster for Jordan Peele’s new film Us, the official trailer arrived on Christmas Day, Entertainment Tonight reported. As promised, the famous film producer behind Get Out gave a glimpse into a gory family getaway filled with eerie monsters, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Peele shared the trailer on social media along with the caption, “Here we go. #WatchYourself.”

Nyong’o and Duke play a married couple, Adelaide and Gabe Wilson, taking a trip to their beachside home in Northern California with their two children and some family friends, the Tylers (played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker).

The trailer opens with the family enjoying the car ride to the house and then cuts to a scene on the beach. While Adelaide chats with her friend in a beach chair, her son walks off and finds a statue-like man standing eerily on the sand, cuing the start of the chaos, Deadline reported.

As their vacation continues later that evening, the family notices strange monsters lurking around their house. Gabe finds four strangers standing in their driveway wearing red coats and holding hands as they stare at the home.

“If you wanna get crazy, we can get crazy,” Gabe told the strangers, prompting them to invade the Wilson home and trap the family inside.

The son, played by Evan Alex, notes that these strange monsters look just like them.

“It’s us,” he says in the trailer.

Peele noted in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly that these monsters are named “the Tethered,” and they are sinister doppelgangers of the Wilson family. The producer wanted to create a monster mythology for his second feature, going a different route than the psychological thriller with commentary on segregation that Get Out was.

“I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun,” Peele said.

Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango, shared on Twitter that he previewed the trailer with Peele earlier this month, and the producer told him an important thing to remember about the film.

“This movie, unlike Get Out, is not about race. Instead, it’s about something I feel has become an undeniable truth – that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies,” Peele admitted to Davis.

Us, which was written, directed, and produced by Peele alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum, will arrive in theaters on March 15, 2019.