Gabrielle Union’s Inspirational Christmas Message For The Depressed: ‘Hang On’

Oftentimes, people get so caught up in their own happiness — especially around Christmastime — that they forget not everyone is as blissful as they are. New mom Gabrielle Union has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, but she took the time to recognize the fact that not everyone is as lucky as she is by posting an inspirational message on social media.

The 46-year-old actress and her husband, Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade, welcomed their first child together via a surrogate on November 7, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The baby girl, Kaavia James Union Wade, miraculously came into the couple’s life after her mother had suffered eight or nine miscarriages and spent a large amount of time and money on IVF procedures over the years. So, Union is no stranger to heartache.

As the family celebrated Kaavia’s first Christmas in Miami Beach, Florida, the Being Mary Jane star posted a photo of herself with her newborn — both girls wearing all white and with their eyes closed — to Instagram on December 25.

The beginning of Union’s caption featured typical words from a proud mother on Christmas. She stated that her daughter is “the blessed gift that keeps on giving” and added two baby and two yellow heart emojis for emphasis. She then wished her 11.6 million followers a merry Christmas.

However, the remainder of her caption contained a serious message to those who are not as fortunate as she is, those “feeling alone, scared, unsafe, unsure, [and] without hope.”

“Hang on. You are loved and you are not alone. Been there, hold on. Love and Light to all.”

Hopefully, Union’s words will help lift the spirits of some of her fans who are feeling blue this Christmas.

Meanwhile, during the day on Christmas Eve, the family went for a relaxing boat ride in Miami Beach. Union, Wade, and Kaavia were joined by his sons — 16-year-old Zaire, 11-year-old Zion, 5-year-old Xavier — and his 17-year-old nephew Dahveon Morris. Both Union and Wade posted photos and videos from the outing on Instagram.

Wade plays his next game with the Miami Heat on Wednesday, December 26. It is a home game at the American Airlines Arena against the Toronto Raptors. The team is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Union will next be seen in Spectrum’s first original television series, L.A.’s Finest. The series, a spinoff of the Bad Boys film franchise, co-stars Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, and Duane Martin. It will premiere at some point in 2019.

“We’re doing a frickin’ action show. A bomb, sexy, fun, action show that has international appeal,” she described the show to Entertainment Weekly.