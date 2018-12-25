Robin Thicke Proposes To Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary On Christmas Eve

Singer-songwriter Robin Thicke made Christmas Eve even more special on Monday evening when he proposed to his girlfriend of four years, model April Love Geary. The engagement comes just in time for the couple to welcome their second child into the world this spring, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Geary announced the news via a series of photos and videos on Instagram following the proposal. Two black-and-white photos showed the happy couple standing in front of a Christmas tree, Geary smiling at the camera while Thicke kissed her cheek. Then, a video showed the adorable proposal.

Thicke pulled out the ring in a blue box during a family dinner. The footage showed him offering the ring to Geary as she teared up and said “yes,” giving her new fiancee several kisses in return.

“YES YES 1000x YES,” Geary captioned the series.

Geary and Thicke already share a 10-month-old baby girl, Mia Love. Thicke also has an 8-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The Canadian singer and his 23-year-old girlfriend first announced her second pregnancy via Instagram in August, according to E! News. Geary posted a video of Mia, 6-months-old at the time, along with a caption sharing the news.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again!???? We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robin’s birthday,” the model wrote.

The couple revealed a few days later that they are expecting a baby girl on March 1.

Thicke and Geary first started dating in 2014 following Thicke’s separation from Patton. They were first seen together in public in May 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival, People reported. The couple got matching tattoos on their wedding fingers in 2016, which sparked engagement rumors, but a source confirmed at the time that they were not planning a wedding at that point.

In addition to the engagement, Geary received a pink sweatshirt with a photo of Mia on it as a Christmas gift from Thicke. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing the sweatshirt while she cradled her baby belly.

“BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT, I LOVE MY MIA SWEATSHIRT BABE,” Geary captioned the image.

The model shared also several photos on Christmas morning of Mia wearing an adorable Rudolph onesie as she stumbled around the gift-filled living room.