Half Of Netflix Users Complaining They Can’t Find ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ On The Streaming Service

On Christmas Eve, Netflix seemingly gifted Marvel fans a wonderful present with the announcement that Avengers: Infinity War is officially available on the streaming service from December 24. Many were excited to wake up to the news and immediately altered their plans to include a viewing of the popular film, which was released in theaters in April this year.

But in a cruel trick that seemed to perfectly match the ending of the film in Thanos’ snap, half of Netflix subscribers took to their Twitter accounts to complain that they couldn’t actually find the film in their Netflix libraries, according to a report by Comic Book.

The end of the film saw Thanos wipe out half of all life in the universe with a single snap of his fingers after finally collecting all of the infinity stones and decimating Earth’s mightiest heroes. The film has been made available on Netflix eight months after it crashed into cinemas and just weeks after the trailer for its sequel, Avengers: Endgame, was released on December 7, leaving fans panicked about the fate of their favorite superheroes.

Ready to spend Christmas Day stewing on this probably not-very-happy ending to come, many fans sat down to watch Infinity War after the announcement that it is now available. Unfortunately, panic ensued when a large number of them couldn’t find it. Of course, Twitter was the platform for the complaints from disgruntled Marvel fanatics.

WHY ARE PEOPLE GETTING INFINITY WAR ON NETFLIX ALREADY BUT IT'S NOT YET ON MY ACC HHHHHH — jegs ☁️ (@diegs_valencia) December 25, 2018

Is Avengers Infinity War streaming on @netflix? I can’t find it. — Jaikumar (@Jai20K) December 25, 2018

@netflix where’s the goods huh? Y’all said Infinity War was gonna be on Netflix at midnight. It’s 2:13am. — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) December 25, 2018

Fans were further convinced that perhaps Netflix had been trolling them, given their recent cancellations of popular Marvel series, including the likes of Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, shortly after their newest seasons started.

As it turned out, Netflix’s cruel trick was only a test to see who is worthy of watching the film. While it wasn’t appearing directly in the library, some rocket scientist fans figured out that in order to find it, you actually have to type the film’s name into the search bar. Many of them also showed off their Good Samaritan side by taking to Twitter to tell other desperate fans how to unlock the film from its apparent secret hiding place.

Others seemed to have missed the memo that the film was only being released on Netflix for those based in the U.S., and fans around the world were left disappointed after the realization that they would have to wait a little longer before they could relive the horror inflicted on Earth by Thanos.