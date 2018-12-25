Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Host First Christmas Eve Bash In Their Calabasas Home

The Kardashian-Jenners partied all night on Monday evening during their annual Christmas Eve party in Calabasas. Self-proclaimed “momager” Kris Jenner is typically in charge of the bash, but this year it was spearheaded by a new host–Kim Kardashian West. The influencer held the Winter Wonderland-themed party for her family and a number of A-list guests in her home alongside husband Kanye West, People reported.

Among the attendees were Kris Jenner and Kim’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator, and John Legend. Legend reportedly performed a few tracks from his 2018 Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

Photos from the bash show the home covered in white, glittery snowflakes. Of course, that wasn’t all–Kim even had the grounds coated in fake snow, complete with a huge mountain and an igloo, according to E! News. The homeowner dubbed her party the “Winter Wonderland Whoville.”

“The West residence party is a winter wonderland with a huge mountain. … It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado,” Kim said of the decor in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories.

For the first time, the party was held at Kim and Kanye’s residence rather than Kris’s. Kim explained earlier this month that Kris would still be throwing the party, but it would be held at Kim and Kanye’s home because they have more space.

Kim posted several photos as the night progressed, including family shots of herself with Kanye and their three children, Saint, North, and Chicago. Kylie and Khloe also posed in beautiful white gowns with their daughters Stormi Webster and True Thompson, respectively. Stormi and True donned adorable matching outfits with their mothers.

In one shot, Jennifer Lopez posed in her own stunning white dress alongside Kim for a selfie, Daily Mail reported. The actress is close friends with the makeup mogul. Lopez appeared at a “movie night” earlier this month at Kim’s residence to watch the actress’s new film, Second Act, where Kim called Lopez her “idol.”

Kourtney appeared at the party after her recent return from a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as well as Kourtney and Scott’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kourtney posed in her bright green dress for a few photos alongside Kendall, who stunned in an elegant black mini dress.

From the looks of the footage on Kim’s Instagram, the party turned out to be a total hit.